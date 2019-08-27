GBP/USD technical analysis: Clings to gains near session tops, comfortably above mid-1.2200s

Technical indicators on hourly charts maintained their bullish bias and have just started gaining positive momentum on the daily chart, supporting prospects for an extension of the recent recovery move from the vicinity of the key 1.20 psychological mark – or yearly lows. On the contrary, the pair now seemed to be in the process of forming a bearish head & shoulders pattern on hourly charts, which will be confirmed following a decisive breakthrough the neckline support near the mentioned handle. However, a sustained strength beyond the 1.2270-75 region will negate any near-term bearish bias and set the stage for a move beyond the 1.2300 round figure mark towards testing the pair’s next major hurdle near the 1.2330-35 region. Meanwhile, weakness below the 1.2200 handle is likely to accelerate the slide further towards the 1.2170 horizontal support en-route the 1.2125-20 region – nearing the bearish pattern target on the downside.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.