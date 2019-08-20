GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable under pressure below the 1.2100 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is weak below 1.2100 in the New York session
  • The levels to beat for bears are the 1.2065 and 1.2052 levels.
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
The Cable is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). 

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2097 resistance and the 100/200 SMAs suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. The levels to beat for bears are 1.2065, followed by 1.2052, 1.2021 according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
GBP/USD is losing steam on Tuesday. Immediate resistances are seen at 1.2097, 1.2122, 1.2141, 1.2154 and the 1.2173 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2096
Today Daily Change -0.0031
Today Daily Change % -0.26
Today daily open 1.2127
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2188
Daily SMA50 1.243
Daily SMA100 1.2665
Daily SMA200 1.2794
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2173
Previous Daily Low 1.2105
Previous Weekly High 1.2176
Previous Weekly Low 1.2015
Previous Monthly High 1.2706
Previous Monthly Low 1.2119
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2131
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2147
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2097
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2067
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2029
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2165
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2203
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2233

 

 

