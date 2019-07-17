GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable trades at daily highs challenging the 1.2440 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is bouncing from the 1.2400 level. 
  • Resistances are seen at 1.2440 and 1.248, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

GBP/USD daily chart

GBP/USD is trading at 27-month lows as the market is having a small rebound above the 1.2400 figure.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart
 

Cable is challenging the 1.2440 resistance. If bulls manage to break above 1.2440 the next resistance can be seen at 1.2480, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

GBP/USD is trading between the 50 and 100 SMAs suggesting a correction in the medium term. Supports can be seen near 1.2414 and 1.2385
 


Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2441
Today Daily Change 0.0034
Today Daily Change % 0.27
Today daily open 1.2407
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2599
Daily SMA50 1.2677
Daily SMA100 1.2891
Daily SMA200 1.2885
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2522
Previous Daily Low 1.2396
Previous Weekly High 1.258
Previous Weekly Low 1.244
Previous Monthly High 1.2784
Previous Monthly Low 1.2506
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2444
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2474
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2361
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2316
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2235
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2487
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2568
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2613

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

