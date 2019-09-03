GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable reversing intraday losses as UK’s PM Boris Johnson loses majority

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is bouncing from multi-year lows as the UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson loses the majority.
  • Bulls would ideally need a daily close above 1.2132 to have a credible recovery.
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
The Sterling is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). The market is rebounding sharply from multi-year lows as conservative Phillip Lee defects and UK PM Boris Johnson loses the majority.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is recovering as it is challenging the 1.2095 resistance. Immediate resistances can be seen near 1.2132 and the 1.2182 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
GBP/USD is pressuring the daily highs near the 1.2095 resistance and the 100 SMA, suggesting a consolidation up in the near term. Immediate support can be seen at the 1.2070, 1.2038, and 1.2018, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2088
Today Daily Change 0.0022
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 1.2066
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2149
Daily SMA50 1.2337
Daily SMA100 1.2576
Daily SMA200 1.2761
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2176
Previous Daily Low 1.2036
Previous Weekly High 1.231
Previous Weekly Low 1.2139
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2089
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2122
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.201
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1953
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.187
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2149
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2232
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2288

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bounces off lows as ISM Manufacturing PMI plunges

EUR/USD bounces off lows as ISM Manufacturing PMI plunges

EUR/USD is trading above 1.0950, off the lows. The US dollar is falling after US ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped to 49.1, indicating a contraction in the sector. Trade is also eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recaptures 1.2000 on hopes to block a hard Brexit

GBP/USD recaptures 1.2000 on hopes to block a hard Brexit

GBP/USD has jumped above 1.20, up from the lowest since 2016 as the opposition tabled a motion to block a hard Brexit and the Speaker positively considers it with precedence over government business.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY refreshes session lows and rebounds, back above 106.00 handle

USD/JPY refreshes session lows and rebounds, back above 106.00 handle

Increasing demand for safe-haven assets amid turmoil in Europe, no progress in US-China trade talks. US ISM Manufacturing PMI foreseen in August at 51.0 from a previous 51.2. USD/JPY pair holding above 105.90, the weekly low and the immediate support.

USD/JPY News

Gold jumps to $1550 as US Dollar tumbles after US data

Gold jumps to $1550 as US Dollar tumbles after US data

Gold prices extended gains following the release of the US ISM manufacturing report. It climbed to $1,549.70/oz reaching the highest level since Thursday and five dollars below the YDT high established August 26.

Gold News

US Manufacturing ISM: Future fear

US Manufacturing ISM: Future fear

American manufacturing executives are looking through the reasonable present to a questionable future of trade conflicts and declining economic growth.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  