GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable reverses daily decline as bulls challenge the 1.2175 resistance level

- GBP/USD erases its intraday losses as the market rises to 1.2175 resistance.
- The levels to beat for bulls are the 1.2175 and 1.2211 levels.
GBP/USD daily chart
GBP/USD 4-hour chart
GBP/USD 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2169
|Today Daily Change
|0.0042
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35
|Today daily open
|1.2127
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2188
|Daily SMA50
|1.243
|Daily SMA100
|1.2665
|Daily SMA200
|1.2794
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2173
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2105
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2176
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2015
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2706
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2119
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2131
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2147
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2097
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2067
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2029
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2165
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2203
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2233
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1100 as the dollar loses steam
The EUR/USD pair bounced from a daily low of 1.1065, as demand for the greenback receded during US trading hours. Upside caped for the shared currency amid fears of a German recession, Italian political turmoil.
GBP/USD pressures recent highs amid renewed Brexit hopes
Comments from German Chancellor Merkel gave the Pound a lift, as somehow she hinted that the EU would consider an alternative to the Irish backstop.
USD/JPY slides to 106.30 area as US T-bond yields turn south
10-year US Treasury bond yield erases Monday's recovery gains. US Dollar Index preserves strength to limit pair's losses. Risk sentiment is likely to continue to drive pair's action.
Gold retreats from daily highs, continues to trade above $1,500
The XAU/USD pair took advantage of the risk-off flows earlier in the day and erased a large portion of the losses it suffered on Monday. After touching a daily high of $1,508.45, however, the precious metal lost its strength and edged lower toward the $1,500 handle.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Planning the next bullish move after consolidating gains
Trading cryptos is not a one-way street – meteoric unstoppable gains belong to the past. Nevertheless, the bullish sentiment seems to prevail. Digital coins advanced on Monday and are consolidating on Tuesday.