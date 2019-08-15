GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable off daily highs coiling near the 1.2116 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is consolidating the intraday gains by trading off the daily high.
  • The market reached 4-day high to 1.2151 following the release of the better-than-expected UK Retail Sales.
 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
The Cable is trading above the 1.2100 mark. Earlier in the London session, the UK Retail Sales data surprised to the upside at 2.9% vs. 2.3% in July (YoY). The Pound rose sharply against the USD after the release of the data.
 

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

 
The Cable is consolidating between the 50 and 100 SMA. A break above 1.2135 level could lead to 1.2187 and 1.2212 resistances, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
The run-up to 1.2135 resistance could be an overaction to the UK Retail Sales data. In the short term, if the market retraces down below 1.2116, it could find potential support at 1.2082 and 1.2060, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2116
Today Daily Change 0.0056
Today Daily Change % 0.46
Today daily open 1.206
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2246
Daily SMA50 1.2465
Daily SMA100 1.2693
Daily SMA200 1.2806
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2102
Previous Daily Low 1.2045
Previous Weekly High 1.221
Previous Weekly Low 1.2023
Previous Monthly High 1.2706
Previous Monthly Low 1.2119
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.208
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2066
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2036
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2012
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.198
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2093
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2126
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.215

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD accelerates slump, battles with 1.1100 on ECB-related headlines

EUR/USD accelerates slump, battles with 1.1100 on ECB-related headlines

The EUR/USD pair came under renewed selling pressure following comments from ECB’s Rehn, saying that the central bank needs to come up with a “significant and impactful policy package” next September. Upbeat Retail Sales add to the bearish case.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends advance to 1.2150 region

GBP/USD extends advance to 1.2150 region

The Pound accelerates its recovery against the greenback after tripping stops above the 1.2100 level. Better-than-expected UK Retail Sales add to the positive momentum. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY clings to gains above 106 as Wall Street rebounds

USD/JPY clings to gains above 106 as Wall Street rebounds

Wall Street's main indexes post modest gains in early trade. Retail sales in July rose 0.7% to beat analysts' estimates. US Dollar Index extends gains above 98 in NA session.

USD/JPY News

Gold continues to move sideways near $1,520 handle

Gold continues to move sideways near $1,520 handle

Despite today's mixed headlines surrounding the US-China trade dispute, major equity indexes in the US started the day modestly higher and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield pulled away from the multi-year lows that it touched earlier in the day.

Gold News

China kicks investors while they're down

China kicks investors while they're down

Every time investors find the strength to pick themselves up off the floor, the trade war delivers another blow and knocks them down again. This morning that came in the form of reports that China is threatening retaliation against Trump's tariffs that are due to come into force on 1 September.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  