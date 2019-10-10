GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable gaining 200 pips on the day, challenging 1.2400 handle on Brexit hopes

GBP/USD soars 200 pips as Irish PM Varadkar believes it’s possible to reach a deal before October 31st.

GBP/USD is challenging the 1.2400 handle while spanning the entire October range.

GBP/USD daily chart

On the daily chart, the Cable is trading in a bear trend below the 200-day simple moving average (DSMA). GBP/USD is on fire as Irish PM Varadkar believes it’s possible to reach a deal before October 31st.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

GBP/USD is challenging the 1.2400 handle as GBP/USD spanned its entire current monthly range. A daily close above the current resistance at 1.2400 can lead to further strength towards the 1.2500 figure.

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

The Sterling is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Support is seen at the 1.2360 and 1.2340 price levels.

Additional key levels