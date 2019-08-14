GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable fading the UK CPI-inspired spike, trading sub-1.2085 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The bear trend remains intact as GBP/USD is hovering near multi-month lows.
  • The levels to beat for bears are seen at 1.2060 and 1.2036 supports.
 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
The Cable remains under bearish pressure as the market reached a new multi-month low at the 1.2015 level at the start of the week. The market is for now capped below the 1.2100 resistance. Earlier in the day, the UK inflation YoY came in at 2.1% vs. 1.9% and GBP/USD had an intraday spike above the 1.2085 level which has been retraced.
 

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is trading below its main simple moving averages (SMAs), suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. The market faded the 1.2085 resistance one more time this Wednesday. Bulls would need to reclaim the 1.2085 and 1.2116 resistances, followed by the 1.2135 and 1.2154 levels. 
 

 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
The Cable is trading between the 200 and 50 SMA suggesting a consolidation phase in the near term. Sellers need to break below 1.2060/1.2036 levels to reach 1.2003 and 1.1952 on the way down, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2072
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 1.2061
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2265
Daily SMA50 1.2477
Daily SMA100 1.2704
Daily SMA200 1.2812
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2098
Previous Daily Low 1.2042
Previous Weekly High 1.221
Previous Weekly Low 1.2023
Previous Monthly High 1.2706
Previous Monthly Low 1.2119
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2063
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2076
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2036
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.201
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1979
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2092
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2123
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2149

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD capped below as US and German recession fears grow

EUR/USD capped below as US and German recession fears grow

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1200 as the US bond yield curve inverts and points to a recession. Earlier, Germany reported the economy contracted in Q2. The US-Sino trade war is weighing.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hovers above 1.2050 amid US, UK recession fears

GBP/USD hovers above 1.2050 amid US, UK recession fears

GBP/USD is trading above 1.2050 but off the highs. The yield curve has inverted in both the US and the UK – signaling a potential recession in both countries. Trade tensions and Brexit are eyed.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY recovers to 106.50 amid mixed market sentiment

USD/JPY recovers to 106.50 amid mixed market sentiment

USD/JPY is seen making a minor recovery from 106.25 lows, but the bulls appear to lack follow-through amid concerns over the Hong Kong unrest and poor Chinese data while US-China trade optimism remains supportive. 

USD/JPY News

Gold advances beyond $1,510 as risk-aversion takes control of markets

Gold advances beyond $1,510 as risk-aversion takes control of markets

The precious metal lost value in USD terms on Tuesday after the positive developments surrounding the US-China trade talks triggered risk-on flows. The XAU/USD pair is trading at $1,514.50, gaining 0.87% on a daily basis.

Gold News

Inverted Yield Curve Will Keep Volatility Alive

Inverted Yield Curve Will Keep Volatility Alive

The longer a yield curve stays inverted, the higher the likelihood of a recession within one-year. While this does not mean that returns (mainly equity) will be lower, it does (historically) mean that price action across all asset classes will be very volatile.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  