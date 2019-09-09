GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable clings to intraday gains near 1.2350 price level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • In the New York session, the Sterling is consolidating its intraday gains. 
  • Robust UK manufacturing and industrial data, as well as Brexit optimism bolstered the mood on the GBP. 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
GBP/USD is trading in a bear trend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The market is attempting to create a double bottom as the Sterling is trading above the 1.2300 figure and the 50 SMA. Earlier in the London session, the Pound got boosted on better-than-expected UK manufacturing and industrial data as well as Brexit optimism.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is consolidating the intraday gains above last week’s high as the market is trading above its main SMAs. Bulls' objective is to climb above 1.2389. If the resistance is broken the next pit-stops on the way up can be 1.2441 and 1.2467 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
The Pound is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Bears need to reclaim the 1.2351/1.2312 support zone to create a more meaningful retracement towards 1.2245 support, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2355
Today Daily Change 0.0071
Today Daily Change % 0.58
Today daily open 1.2284
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2173
Daily SMA50 1.2301
Daily SMA100 1.2545
Daily SMA200 1.2751
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2346
Previous Daily Low 1.2279
Previous Weekly High 1.2354
Previous Weekly Low 1.1958
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2305
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2321
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.226
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2236
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2193
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2328
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2371
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2395

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends advance beyond 1.1050

EUR/USD extends advance beyond 1.1050

The American dollar is under pressure at the beginning of the week, helping EUR/USD to extend gains beyond 1.1050. Comments from US Mnuchin and German Ministry mulling for the creation of a “shadow budget” lending support.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds on to gains ahead of Parliament

GBP/USD holds on to gains ahead of Parliament

Better-than-anticipated UK data and hopes that MPs will turn into law their latest Brexit bill, underpin Sterling in a quiet Monday. Parliament set to vote by the end of the day. GBP/USD trading near fresh six-week highs.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY advances above 107 supported by rising US T-bond yields

USD/JPY advances above 107 supported by rising US T-bond yields

After spending the large part of the day moving sideways near the 107 handle, the USD/JPY pair gained traction during the American trading hours and rose to a daily high of 107.18.

USD/JPY News

Gold hits fresh two-week lows under $1,500/oz

Gold hits fresh two-week lows under $1,500/oz

After a pause, Gold resumed the decline, falling again below $1,500/oz. Price bottomed at $1,497 the fresh two-week low. It bounced back to the upside and as of writing is hovering around $1,500 down for the day but off lows.

Gold News

A busy week ahead as investors await central banks moves

A busy week ahead as investors await central banks moves

Risk assets received a boost last week while safe havens gave up some gains after the United States and China agreed to return to the negotiating table in early October. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures