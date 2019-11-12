GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable clings to daily highs near 1.2865 after London close

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is trading near daily highs after the London close. 
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 1.2882/1.2900 resistance zone.
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
The market is currently correcting the advance in the 1.2800-1.3000 price zone. The Cable, last month, had a bull run to levels not seen since mid-May 2019. 
 
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is nearing the 1.2882/1.2900 resistance zone and the 50/100 SMAs. Bulls would need a break above this area on a daily basis in order to reclaim the 1.2950 resistance, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
The Sterling is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting a potential bullish bias in the near term. It will be interesting to see if the market can break the 1.2882/1.2900 resistance zone. To the downside, 1.2835 and 1.2795 can act as support levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2867
Today Daily Change 0.0015
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 1.2852
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2874
Daily SMA50 1.2571
Daily SMA100 1.2454
Daily SMA200 1.2704
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2899
Previous Daily Low 1.2785
Previous Weekly High 1.2943
Previous Weekly Low 1.2769
Previous Monthly High 1.3013
Previous Monthly Low 1.2194
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2855
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2829
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2792
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2731
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2678
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2906
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2959
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.302

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

