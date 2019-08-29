GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable battling with the 1.2200 level near daily lows

- GBP/USD is trading off the August high after hitting the 1.2310 level on Tuesday.
- The levels to beat for bears are seen at 1.2179, followed by 1.2156 support levels.
GBP/USD daily chart
GBP/USD 4-hour chart
GBP/USD 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2188
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|1.2212
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2151
|Daily SMA50
|1.2372
|Daily SMA100
|1.2604
|Daily SMA200
|1.2772
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2293
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2156
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2294
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2064
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2706
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2119
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2208
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2241
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2148
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2083
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.201
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2285
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2358
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2422
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD moving toward yearly low at 1.1026
The EUR/USD pair broke below its last week low, with nothing in the way toward the multi-year low set this August at 1.1026. Relief headlines related to the US-China trade war boosting demand for the greenback.
GBP/USD slides sub-1.2200 on broad dollar’s strength
The American currency advances further on hopes the US and China will scale-down trade tensions, while the Pound suffers from Brexit woes. GBP/USD at daily lows around 1.2180.
USD/JPY clings to gains near weekly tops post-US GDP
Positive trade-related headlines helped reverse early dip/regain traction on Thursday. In-line US GDP print underpinned the USD and remained supportive of the up-move. Sustained move beyond the 106.70-80 region needed to support any further gains.
Gold under pressure to critical support on hopes for trade war break-through
Gold prices have dropped in recent trade, falling from a high of $1,550.38 to a low of $1,525.34 as risk appetite in markets continue to recover, squeezing around 0.80% out of gold's performance on the day.
Crypto bulls licking their wounds ahead of Bakkt launch
Cryptocurrencies have tumbled down and are trying to find a bottom. News regarding the highly-anticipated Bakkt launch may boost the bulls. Here are the next levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.