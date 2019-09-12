GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable at daily lows loses the 1.2300 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Sterling is trading at daily lows mimicking in a much tamer fashing EUR/USD.
  • The level to beat for bears is at 1.2260 support. 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
The Sterling is trading in a bear trend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). GBP/USD is consolidating its recent advance below the 1.2400 figure.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD slipped below the 1.2313 support as the market is trading above its main SMAs. As the market is losing steam, it might be correcting down towards 1.2260 and 1.2205 support levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
The Sterling is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. Immediate resistance is seen at the 1.2313 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2291
Today Daily Change -0.0039
Today Daily Change % -0.32
Today daily open 1.233
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2215
Daily SMA50 1.2285
Daily SMA100 1.2527
Daily SMA200 1.2745
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2372
Previous Daily Low 1.2312
Previous Weekly High 1.2354
Previous Weekly Low 1.1958
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2335
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2349
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2304
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2278
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2244
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2364
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2398
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2424

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

