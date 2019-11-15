GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Cable advances to fresh weekly highs, trading above the 1.2900 handle

- GBP/USD is ending the week near the weekly highs.
- Resistances to the upside are seen at the 1.2950 level and the 1.3000 handle.
GBP/USD daily chart
GBP/USD four-hour chart
GBP/USD 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2912
|Today Daily Change
|0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|1.2879
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2878
|Daily SMA50
|1.2609
|Daily SMA100
|1.2459
|Daily SMA200
|1.2703
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2889
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2824
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2943
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2769
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3013
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2864
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2849
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2839
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2799
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2774
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2904
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2929
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2969
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances 1.10 amid upbeat trade headlines, after mixed US retail sales
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1050, up on the day. US Commerce Secretary Ross has expressed optimism about reaching a deal with China. The Retail Sales Control Group met expectations with 0.3%.
GBP/USD soars past 1.2900 as Farage gives additional boost to Conservatives
GBP/USD has leaped above 1.29, the highest since early November, as the Brexit Party has failed to field candidates in 43 additional seats, facilitating a victory for PM Boris Johnson.
USD/JPY: Still at risk of falling
Comments from Trump’s advisor Kudlow brought relief. Japanese Industrial Production surprised to the upside in September. USD/JPY modest recovery fell short of affecting the ongoing bearish trend.
Gold: Set-up remains tilted in favour of bearish traders
Gold failed to capitalize on its recent recovery move from three-month lows, or a support marked by 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $1265-$1557 bullish move and came under some selling pressure on Friday.
Crypto Today: Playing with the thin red line
BTC/USD has fallen below $8,500 during the Asian trading session. A close below this support level would put $7,500 on the trading table. ETH/USD is moving below the 50-period exponential moving average.