GBP/USD technical analysis: Cabe starts the week with a spike to the 1.2900 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is starting the week with a big leap to the 1.2900 handle.
  • Support is seen at the 1.2835 and 1.2795 levels. 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
 
The Cable, In October, had a run to levels not seen since mid-May 2019. The market is correcting the advance in the 1.2800-1.3000 zone. 
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is challenging the 1.2882/1.2900 resistance zone close to the 50 and 100 SMAs. Buyers will need to overcome this area in order to climb towards the 1.2950 resistance, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
Sterling/Dollar is trading above downward sloping SMAs, suggesting a potential bullish bias in the near term. Immediate support is seen at the 1.2835 followed by 1.2795, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2872
Today Daily Change 0.0089
Today Daily Change % 0.70
Today daily open 1.2783
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2862
Daily SMA50 1.2555
Daily SMA100 1.2453
Daily SMA200 1.2705
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2826
Previous Daily Low 1.2769
Previous Weekly High 1.2943
Previous Weekly Low 1.2769
Previous Monthly High 1.3013
Previous Monthly Low 1.2194
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.279
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2804
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.276
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2736
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2703
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2816
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2849
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2873

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

