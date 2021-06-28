GBP/USD surrenders a major part of its intraday gains, back below 1.3900 mark

- The emergence of some USD buying exerted some downward pressure on GBP/USD.
- The optimism over the UK reopening should help limit any deeper losses for the pair.
The GBP/USD pair retreated over 50 pips from daily swing highs and was last seen trading with modest gains, just below the 1.3900 mark.
The pair struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move, instead met with some fresh supply near the 1.3940 region amid a modest pickup in the US dollar demand. Despite mixed signals on the US inflation, investors remain concerned that the Fed will tighten its monetary policy if price pressures continue to intensify. This helped offset a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields and extended some support to the greenback.
It is worth recalling that Fed Chair Jerome Powell – during his testimony before the House Select Subcommittee last week – said that inflation is rising due to pent-up demand and supply bottlenecks. Powell stuck to the transitory inflation narrative and said that the price pressures should ease on their own. However, Friday's Core PCE Price Index recorded the largest gain since April 1992 and shot to 3.4% YoY in May.
On the other hand, the Bank of England's dovish stance last week continued acting as a headwind for the British pound and further collaborated towards capping gains for the GBP/USD pair. That said, the optimism that the UK remains on track to end COVID-19 restrictions on July 19 might help limit the downside for the major. The new UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid will update MPs later this Monday on when the COVID-19 measures will be lifted in England.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US, the USD price dynamics will play a key role in influencing the GBP/USD pair. Apart from this, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga will also be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3889
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.388
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4055
|Daily SMA50
|1.4036
|Daily SMA100
|1.395
|Daily SMA200
|1.3623
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3936
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3872
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4001
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3787
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4234
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3896
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3911
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3856
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3831
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3791
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.392
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.396
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3984
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1950 as US dollar turns south
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.1950, as the US dollar eases despite a cautious market mood. Traders reassess inflation fears following Friday’s US PCE data. Fedspeak eyed amid a light docket.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3900 amid UK reopening, Brexit optimism
GBP/USD extends the bounce above 1.3900 amid UK reopening and Brexit optimism. The UK remains on track to reopen on July 19 despite the Delta covid strain worries. Easing tensions over the EU-UK sausage war combined with fresh US dollar weakness underpin the spot.
Gold: XAU/USD remains on track to test May lows at $1766
Gold is retracing the Asian rebound despite weaker DXY, yields. Fed’s anxiety over inflation fears and next policy move keep investors on the edge.
XLM price could rally 10% if it can breach this critical level
XLM price performance shows the lack of buyers, which has kept it from reclaiming range low at $0.274. A decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $0.274 will signal the start of an uptrend. If Stellar sets up a lower low at $0.228, a bearish scenario might come into play.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Bank boom is back, Nike does it and Virgin goes to the moon
Bank stocks boom as all pass the Fed tests and clear the way for buybacks and dividends. Virgin Galactic (SPCE) cleared for take-off to space by the FAA. Nike (NKE) ticks the box as results just do it.