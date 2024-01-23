- GBP/USD falls over 0.40% to 1.2657, with a strong USD and high Treasury yields overshadowing Pound amid stock volatility.
- UK deficit reduction spurs tax cut speculation; BoE may hold rates in February, possible cuts from May.
- Traders eye S&P Global Flash PMIs in UK, US; US Q4 GDP, Core PCE price index as key upcoming events.
The GBP/USD slumped more than 0.40% in the mid-North American session amid a strong US Dollar (USD) and high US Treasury bond yields underpinning the Greenback to the detriment of the Pound Sterling (GBP). At the time of writing, the major exchanges hands at 1.2657 after hitting a daily high of 1.2747.
Cable faces pressures as markets eye US GDP figures ahead
US stocks are trading mixed as companies reveal last year’s fourth-quarter results. On the data front, the Richmond Fed Composite and Manufacturing Index deteriorated further from -11 to -15 in January, while the Services edged up from 0 to 4.
During the European session, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) in the UK revealed the budget deficit was narrower than the figures of last year, printed a £-7.77 billion in December, lower than last year’s £-13.71 billion. That could open the door for a cut in taxes, as expressed by Chancellor Hunt and UK Prime Minister Rishu Sunak in the spring budget to be presented on March 6.
Moving to central banks, the Bank of England (BoE) isn’t expected to move the needle in February according to a Reuters poll. Nevertheless, investors see Governor Bailey and Co. slashing rates as early as May, with three additional cuts, which would drag the Bank Rate from 5.25% to 4.25%.
In the US, the Federal Reserve is expected to ease policy in June, via a Reuters poll. TD Securities analysts noted, “We still expect the Committee to maintain a cautious stance in the near term even amid an increasingly improving profile for consumer prices, as the Fed would like to ascertain that the recent progress in inflation is sustainable.” The poll suggests that most analysts estimate the Federal Funds Rate (FFR) would be adjusted from 5.25%-5.50% to 4.25%-4.50%.
Ahead on the week, the UK economic docket will feature S&P Global Flash PMIs on Wednesday, as in the US as well. On Thursday, the US calendar will unveil the preliminary reading for last year’s Q4 GDP figures and the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) price index.
GBP/USD Technical Levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2667
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0042
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|1.2709
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2714
|Daily SMA50
|1.2646
|Daily SMA100
|1.2454
|Daily SMA200
|1.2553
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2733
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2687
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2766
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2597
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2828
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2501
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2715
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2705
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2686
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2663
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.264
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2732
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2756
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2778
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
