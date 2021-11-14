GBP/USD struggles to defend 1.3400 on Brexit fears, sluggish markets

- GBP/USD fades bounce off yearly low ahead of the heavy calendar week.
- EU’s Sefovic said there had been a change in tone, UK sets post-Brexit export strategy.
- British officials have compiled covid exit strategy from April, leaked report suggests.
- US stimulus, inflation chatters add to the watcher’s list.
GBP/USD looks hesitant while defending Friday’s rebound from yearly low, around 1.3415 during Monday’s Asian session. That said, the cable pair dropped for three consecutive weeks in the last despite the previous day’s corrective pullback from the lowest level since December 2020.
A 10-year low of the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index probed chatters concerning the rate hike and inflation, which in turn allowed the US Dollar Index (DXY) to consolidate the biggest weekly gains since mid-August.
The corrective pullback also took clues from the Brexit chatters as the Daily Mail conveyed, “European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said yesterday there had been a ‘change in tone’ during talks in London with Brexit minister Lord Frost.” Also on the positive side were the headlines from the Financial Times (FT) suggesting the UK’s £1 trillion export strategy.
It should be noted, however, that the uncertainties over the Northern Ireland (NI) border restrictions challenge the latest talks with the UK’s threat of activating Article 16 being termed as a disaster by the mastermind behind the 2016 Brexit vote Dominic Cummings, per Bloomberg.
Elsewhere, The Guardian came out with a leaked report from Government while saying, “Officials have been working on a ‘Covid exit strategy’ called Operation Rampdown, under which the government could wind down testing and people would no longer be forced to isolate if they are ill from April.” It should be noted that the UK’s covid cases have been softer of late while the Europe registers jump in the daily infections.
On a different page, the US data flash mixed signals concerning the need for the Fed rate hike and more stimulus from President Joe Biden. Even so, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari favor the much-awaited aide packages.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains while the US 10-year Treasury yields remain lackluster. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) edges higher around the highest levels last seen during July 2020.
Moving on, risk catalysts and comments from the BOE officials may entertain the GBP/USD traders and may keep bears hopeful. However, major attention will be given to this week’s slew of British data to confirm the Bank of England’s (BOE) mixed concerns over the rate hike prospects.
Technical analysis
Unless crossing the lows marked during February and July 2021, around 1.3565-75, GBP/USD bears keep reins.
Additional impotant levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3418
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.3422
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3646
|Daily SMA50
|1.3667
|Daily SMA100
|1.3738
|Daily SMA200
|1.3844
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3426
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3353
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3607
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3353
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3834
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3398
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3381
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3375
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3328
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3302
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3448
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3473
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.352
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Friday’s Doji probes bears near 1.1450 Premium
EUR/USD remains pressured around the lowest level since July 2020, a lackluster near 1.1445 during Monday’s initial Asian session. The major currency pair struggles to justify the previous day’s Doji candlestick formation suggesting a corrective pullback.
GBP/USD struggles to defend 1.3400 on Brexit fears, sluggish markets Premium
GBP/USD looks hesitant while defending Friday’s rebound from yearly low, around 1.3415 during Monday’s Asian session. The cable pair dropped for three consecutive weeks in the last despite the previous day’s corrective pullback from the lowest level since December 2020.
Gold: Bears could be looking to dip the toe in daily resistance Premium
The US dollar was mixed against the G10 Friday and gold recorded its biggest weekly gain in more than six months, following last week's inflation report in the US. XAU/USD rallied to $1,868 as the greenback fell from its 95.265 highs on the back of concerns among consumers.
Dogecoin price sees bulls preparing for a 125% appreciation
Dogecoin price has been in an uptrend since April but has seen some whipsaw price action along the way. Nonetheless, the lower end of the DOGE price reaction has been supported continuously by bulls around the green ascending trend line.
Fading US consumer confidence intensifies the Fed’s inflation dilemma Premium
Americans hate inflation. Every time they go to the supermarket, consumers can see their paychecks shrink. For seven straight months, rising prices have outpaced wages. It should be no surprise that for half of that time consumer ...