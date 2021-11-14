GBP/USD struggles to defend 1.3400 on Brexit fears, sluggish markets

  • GBP/USD fades bounce off yearly low ahead of the heavy calendar week.
  • EU’s Sefovic said there had been a change in tone, UK sets post-Brexit export strategy.
  • British officials have compiled covid exit strategy from April, leaked report suggests.
  • US stimulus, inflation chatters add to the watcher’s list.

GBP/USD looks hesitant while defending Friday’s rebound from yearly low, around 1.3415 during Monday’s Asian session. That said, the cable pair dropped for three consecutive weeks in the last despite the previous day’s corrective pullback from the lowest level since December 2020.

A 10-year low of the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index probed chatters concerning the rate hike and inflation, which in turn allowed the US Dollar Index (DXY) to consolidate the biggest weekly gains since mid-August.

The corrective pullback also took clues from the Brexit chatters as the Daily Mail conveyed, “European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said yesterday there had been a ‘change in tone’ during talks in London with Brexit minister Lord Frost.” Also on the positive side were the headlines from the Financial Times (FT) suggesting the UK’s £1 trillion export strategy.

It should be noted, however, that the uncertainties over the Northern Ireland (NI) border restrictions challenge the latest talks with the UK’s threat of activating Article 16 being termed as a disaster by the mastermind behind the 2016 Brexit vote Dominic Cummings, per Bloomberg.

Elsewhere, The Guardian came out with a leaked report from Government while saying, “Officials have been working on a ‘Covid exit strategy’ called Operation Rampdown, under which the government could wind down testing and people would no longer be forced to isolate if they are ill from April.” It should be noted that the UK’s covid cases have been softer of late while the Europe registers jump in the daily infections.

On a different page, the US data flash mixed signals concerning the need for the Fed rate hike and more stimulus from President Joe Biden. Even so, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari favor the much-awaited aide packages.

Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains while the US 10-year Treasury yields remain lackluster. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) edges higher around the highest levels last seen during July 2020.

Moving on, risk catalysts and comments from the BOE officials may entertain the GBP/USD traders and may keep bears hopeful. However, major attention will be given to this week’s slew of British data to confirm the Bank of England’s (BOE) mixed concerns over the rate hike prospects.

Technical analysis

Unless crossing the lows marked during February and July 2021, around 1.3565-75, GBP/USD bears keep reins.

Additional impotant levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3418
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.03%
Today daily open 1.3422
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3646
Daily SMA50 1.3667
Daily SMA100 1.3738
Daily SMA200 1.3844
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3426
Previous Daily Low 1.3353
Previous Weekly High 1.3607
Previous Weekly Low 1.3353
Previous Monthly High 1.3834
Previous Monthly Low 1.3434
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3398
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3381
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3375
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3328
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3302
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3448
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3473
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.352

 

 

EUR/USD: Friday’s Doji probes bears near 1.1450

EUR/USD remains pressured around the lowest level since July 2020, a lackluster near 1.1445 during Monday’s initial Asian session. The major currency pair struggles to justify the previous day’s Doji candlestick formation suggesting a corrective pullback.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles to defend 1.3400 on Brexit fears, sluggish markets

GBP/USD looks hesitant while defending Friday’s rebound from yearly low, around 1.3415 during Monday’s Asian session. The cable pair dropped for three consecutive weeks in the last despite the previous day’s corrective pullback from the lowest level since December 2020.

GBP/USD News

Gold: Bears could be looking to dip the toe in daily resistance

The US dollar was mixed against the G10 Friday and gold recorded its biggest weekly gain in more than six months, following last week's inflation report in the US. XAU/USD rallied to $1,868 as the greenback fell from its 95.265 highs on the back of concerns among consumers.

Gold News

Dogecoin price sees bulls preparing for a 125% appreciation

Dogecoin price has been in an uptrend since April but has seen some whipsaw price action along the way. Nonetheless, the lower end of the DOGE price reaction has been supported continuously by bulls around the green ascending trend line.

Read more

Fading US consumer confidence intensifies the Fed’s inflation dilemma

Americans hate inflation. Every time they go to the supermarket, consumers can see their paychecks shrink. For seven straight months, rising prices have outpaced wages. It should be no surprise that for half of that time consumer ...

Read more

