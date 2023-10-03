GBP/USD Strong risk of additional weakness towards the 1.17/1.18 zone – Scotiabank

The GBP/USD pair tests retracement support just below 1.21. Economists at Scotiabank analyze Cable’s technical outlook.
Resistance is seen at 1.2115
Cable losses are probing the 38.2% retracement of the past year’s rally (at 1.2075).
Solidly bearish trend momentum suggests the strong risk of additional weakness on a clear push through support towards the 1.17/1.18 zone – congestion from earlier this year and the 50% retracement (1.1746).
Resistance is 1.2115.
