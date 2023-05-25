GBP/USD: Still room for further pullbacks – UOB

Next 1-3 weeks: “We turned negative in GBP about two weeks ago on 12 May, when GBP was trading at 1.2515. Yesterday (24 May, spot at 1.2420), we indicated that ‘the downside risk in GBP is intact as long as it does not break above 1.2500’. In NY trade, GBP dropped to a low of 1.2358, not far above our target of 1.2350. The price actions continue to suggest downside risk in GBP. A clear break below 1.2350 will shift the focus to 1.2300. On the upside, a breach of 1.2470 (‘strong resistance’ level previously at 1.2500) would indicate that GBP is not weakening further.”

24-hour view: “We expected GBP to trade in a range between 1.2385 and 1.2465 yesterday. In London trade, GBP popped briefly to 1.2470 and then plummeted to end the day at 1.2366 (-0.40%). While the rapid drop appears to be oversold, GBP could drop below 1.2350. That said, the next major support at 1.2300 is unlikely to come into view today. The downside risk is intact as long as GBP stays below 1.2435 (minor resistance is at 1.2400).”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.