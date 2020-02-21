- A modest USD pullback from multi-year tops helped GBP/USD to gain some traction.
- The intraday uptick was further supported by stronger UK Manufacturing PMI print.
- Fears of a no-deal Brexit warrant some caution before placing any fresh bullish bets.
The GBP/USD pair held on to its intraday gains through the early North-American session and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the 1.2935-40 region.
A modest US dollar pullback from multi-year tops helped the pair to gain some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and stage a goodish bounce from near three-month/YTD lows set in the previous session.
GBP/USD supported by a combination of factors
Renewed concerns over the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus triggered a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade on Friday. This led to a sharp intraday fall in the US Treasury bond yields and prompted some USD profit-taking.
On the other hand, the British pound got a goodish lift following the release of upbeat UK Manufacturing PMI, which showed that manufacturing output grew at the fastest in 10 months and helped offset a small downward move in the services sector.
Despite a goodish intraday rally of around 70-75 pips, the pair lacked any strong bullish conviction amid persistent worries that Britain might crash out of the European Union at the end of the transition period later this year.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before confirming that the recent GBP weakness might have already run its course and positioning for a further appreciating move, possibly beyond the key 1.30 psychological mark.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2935
|Today Daily Change
|0.0053
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41
|Today daily open
|1.2882
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3001
|Daily SMA50
|1.3053
|Daily SMA100
|1.2955
|Daily SMA200
|1.2694
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.293
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2849
|Previous Weekly High
|1.307
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2872
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3281
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.288
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2899
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2844
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2806
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2763
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2925
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2968
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3006
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds after dismal US PMIs
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.0850, rising in response to weak US PMIs, with the services one pointing to contraction. Earlier, German Manufacturing PMI beat estimates.
GBP/USD advances to 1.2950 after US data
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, taking advantage of US weakness stemming from a downfall in Markit's Services PMI in the US. In Britain, the Manufacturing PMI exceeded estimates.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Consolidation process underway
The Crypto board continues to be immersed in an emotional leg-breaking, consistently punishing the emotional state of the traders with its continuous changes of direction.
XAU/USD unstoppable, breaks to fresh 2020 highs, approaching $1650/oz
XAU/USD is trading in an uptrend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs) while breaking above a bull channel. Gold is printing fresh 2020 highs hitting $1646.64 per ounce on an intraday basis.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.