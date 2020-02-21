  • A modest USD pullback from multi-year tops helped GBP/USD to gain some traction.
  • The intraday uptick was further supported by stronger UK Manufacturing PMI print.
  • Fears of a no-deal Brexit warrant some caution before placing any fresh bullish bets.

The GBP/USD pair held on to its intraday gains through the early North-American session and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the 1.2935-40 region.

A modest US dollar pullback from multi-year tops helped the pair to gain some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and stage a goodish bounce from near three-month/YTD lows set in the previous session.

GBP/USD supported by a combination of factors

Renewed concerns over the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus triggered a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade on Friday. This led to a sharp intraday fall in the US Treasury bond yields and prompted some USD profit-taking.

On the other hand, the British pound got a goodish lift following the release of upbeat UK Manufacturing PMI, which showed that manufacturing output grew at the fastest in 10 months and helped offset a small downward move in the services sector.

Despite a goodish intraday rally of around 70-75 pips, the pair lacked any strong bullish conviction amid persistent worries that Britain might crash out of the European Union at the end of the transition period later this year.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before confirming that the recent GBP weakness might have already run its course and positioning for a further appreciating move, possibly beyond the key 1.30 psychological mark.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2935
Today Daily Change 0.0053
Today Daily Change % 0.41
Today daily open 1.2882
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3001
Daily SMA50 1.3053
Daily SMA100 1.2955
Daily SMA200 1.2694
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.293
Previous Daily Low 1.2849
Previous Weekly High 1.307
Previous Weekly Low 1.2872
Previous Monthly High 1.3281
Previous Monthly Low 1.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.288
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2899
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2844
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2806
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2763
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2925
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2968
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3006

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

