- The British pound seesaws around 1.3600 amid risk-off sentiment.
- Supply shortages and high energy prices dampen the market sentiment.
- The US Dollar Index reaches a one and ½ year high, around 94.50.
The GBP/USD is barely unchanged 0.01% during the New York session, trading at 1.3595 at the time of writing. A negative tone surrounds the market sentiment, with European stock indices losing between 0.13% and 0.56%, except for the IBEX 35, which is in the green, up 0.20%. Meanwhile, US indices seesaw between loses and gains, without clear direction, with the Dow Jones Industrial up 0.15%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are down 0.02% and 0.20%, respectively.
Supply shortages and the ongoing energy crisis across Europe and Asia are factors that keep investors sidelined. The “buy the dip” narrative has remained shut-in, thus hurting the market sentiment, as traders scramble towards safe-haven assets, like the greenback.
The US Dollar Index reached a one and a half year high at 94.52
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index that measures the buck’s performance against a basket of six peers is barely up 0.04%, at 94.40, trimming earlier losses, that saw the index dip to 94.22, putting a lid on the GBP/USD pair.
In the UK economic docket, the Claimant Count Change (MoM) for September rose to -51.1K better than the August reading at -58.6K. At the same time, the ILO Unemployment Rate dropped to 4.5%, versus a previous reading of 4.6%, in line with expectations.
Across the pond, the US JOLTS Job Openings fell to 10.439M versus 10.925M expected. The quit rate increased to a record 2.9% as more people left their jobs, underscoring how wage increases, sign-on incentives, and many job vacancies fuel the turnover.
The market reaction was muted, leaving the GBP/USD pair influenced mainly by market sentiment, the Federal Reserve bond taper announcement, and the possibility of the Bank of England hiking interest rates.
KEY ADDITIONAL LEVELS TO WATCH
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3597
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3596
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3643
|Daily SMA50
|1.3738
|Daily SMA100
|1.384
|Daily SMA200
|1.3844
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3674
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3584
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3659
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3532
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3913
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3619
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.364
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3562
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3528
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3472
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3651
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3708
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3741
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
