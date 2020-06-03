GBP/USD steady above 1.2550 remains close to 1.2645 multi-month highs

- GBP/USD reversal from 1.2610 has been contained above 1.2550.
- Pound appreciates amid a positive market sentiment, with the dollar pulling down.
- FXStreet analysts see the current GBP rally capped at 1.2645 double-top.
Sterling’s reversal from 5-week highs at 1.2610 has been contained at 1.2550 and the pair remains steady, with the 2, ½-month highs, at 1.2645 on sight. The cable is on its way to a 2.6% appreciation following a five-day rally, buoyed by a risk-on market that is weighing on the US dollar.
US dollar drops amid global recovery hopes
The GBP/USD continues advancing on a solid pace as the US dollar loses ground against its main peers. The recent measures to re-open of the major economies are boosting confidence on global recovery in the second half of the year, a sentiment that has been driving investors towards riskier assets.
Furthermore, US macroeconomic data, with ADP employment figures showing a substantial decline on employment loss in May and the better than expected ISM non-manufacturing activity have contributed to keeping the positive sentiment, in detriment of safe-havens like the US dollar.
Pound bulls, however, remain weighed by looming Brexit risks. With the trade negotiations at a deadlock, the Bank of England has warned the City to prepare for a no-deal exit from the Union, which is offsetting pound strength.
GBP/USD: resistance at 1.2645 will cap pound’s rally – Yohay Elam
FXStreet’s analyst Yohay Elam observes the pound entering overbought territory, unlikely to advance beyond the 1.2645 level: “The Relative Strength Index on the 4-hour chart is above 70, pointing to overbought conditions and potential downfall. Cable has been approaching the critical 1.2645 level, a double top recorded in April. Reaching it and crossing it seems unlikely in the short-term.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
