- The Pound bounces up from 1.2020 and approaches 1.2055 session highs.
- The pair remains practically flat in a quiet trading session.
- GBP/USD needs to regain 2.2450 to confirm its longer-term uptrend – SocGen.
Sterling’s reversal from the intra-day high of 1.2055 seen on the early European session opening has been supported near 1.2020, and the pair picked up again to reach the 1.2040 area so far.
On a wider perspective, the GBP/USD remains practically unchanged on the daily chart, hovering within the lower range of the 1.20s after the reversal from six-month highs at 1.2450 seen last week.
The Pound, looking for direction on a thin trading session
The pair lost momentum earlier this month after the Bank of England slowed down the monetary tightening pace after its December meeting. The bank hiked rates by 50 basis points, with two of the nine committee members voting to leave rates unchanged.
The BoE’s decision has triggered speculation of an easier monetary tightening in 2023 and suggests that interest rates might peak at a lower level than previously estimated. Some market sources anticipate a Bank Rate peak at 4% next year instead of the previously expected 6%.
Forex markets remain practically flat on a post-Christmas week, with stock markets posting moderate advances, buoyed by the Chinese Authorities’ announcement of the end of the restrictions for inbound travelers, which is expected to trigger a sharp economic recovery in the Asian country.
GBP/USD needs to regain 1.2450 to confirm the longer-term uptrend – SocGen
From a technical point of view, analysts at Société Générale see 1.2450 resistance as a crucial element to confirm the larger-term uptrend: “Recent peak at 1.2450 is expected to be an intermittent resistance. Failure to cross above this hurdle can result in a phase of pullback (…) Recent pivot low of 1.1900 is near-term support. A break can lead to a deeper pullback towards the October high of 1.1640.”
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2042
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.2028
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2178
|Daily SMA50
|1.1858
|Daily SMA100
|1.1671
|Daily SMA200
|1.2063
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2112
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2002
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2242
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1992
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2154
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1147
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2044
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.207
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1982
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1937
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1872
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2092
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2157
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2202
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds on to modest gains above 0.6740
The AUD/USD pair posted gains for a third consecutive day on Wednesday but settled away from its intraday low amid the poor performance of Wall Street. Thin market conditions result in choppy price action across the FX board.
EUR/USD remains directionless above 1.0600
The absence of macroeconomic news and absent volatility ahead of the end of the year kept EUR/USD within familiar levels on Wednesday. Still, and despite the souring market mood, bulls are in control of the pair.
Gold pierces $1,800 amid broad USD strength
Firmer USD demand on Wednesday pushed XAU/USD lower, with the metal currently piercing $1,800. The greenback accelerated after Wall Street’s opening, as US indexes turned lower and trade in the red.
Bitcoin traders hanging on in the belief last-minute pop is still possible
BTC is no match for global market dynamics as traders are moving into bonds for safety in the last week of the year. Bitcoin price gets dragged below the surface as equities tank again on Tuesday.
Bad news for global inflation? [Video]
If the Chinese reopening story is positive for oil and commodity prices - and for the massively battered Chinese stocks, it’s bad news for global inflation.