- The lack of a fresh catalyst kept the pound within familiar ranges.
- A mixed market mood, spurred by higher global bond yields, put a lid on GBP/USD gains.
- GBP/USD Price Forecast: Remains tilted to the downside, but a test towards 1.2300 is on the cards.
The British pound remains to trade in a narrow range vs. the greenback, though it stays trading with minimal gains after probing the 1.2300 mark reaching daily highs at 1.2313, followed by a dip towards daily lows near 1.2238. At 1.2277, the GBP/USD is up 0.05% in the North American session.
The market mood is mixed, as US equities fluctuate between gainers and losers. The GBP/USD remains almost flat amidst the lack of a catalyst, leaving traders adrift on last week’s news and sentiment. Last Friday, the Bank of England’s chief economist Huw Pill said that interest rates would be the primary monetary policy tool as the bank prepares to begin its Quantitative Tightening.
Given the backdrop that UK’s inflation rose to a 40-year high at 9.1%, analysts expect that the central bank will hike rates by 25 bps in August. The BoE Monetary Policy Committee is due to consider the plan of selling bonds in the same meeting, after which it could decide to start the asset sales.
Meanwhile, global bond yields, which were lower in the session as recession fears faded, pushed to the upside, shifting the market sentiment to mixed. That said, the US 10-year Treasury yield is moving higher by six basis points, yielding 3.200%-
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, a measure of the buck’s value vs. its peers, give in some territory on Monday, down 0.18%, back under the 104.000 mark.
Calendar-wise, the UK docket would feature BoE speakers with Jon Cunliffe, crossing the wires on Tuesday. Across the pond, the US docket will feature CB Consumer Confidence for June, estimated at 100.4, less than May’s 106.4. that alongside Wholesale inventories, Trade Balance, Regional Fed Indices reports, and Fed speakers.
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Consolidation is what the GBP/USD daily chart shows, within the 1.2150-1.2300 area, though it is skewed to the downside. Confirmation of the previously mentioned is the exponential moving averages (EMAs), above the exchange rate, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 44.97, remains in bearish territory.
If GBP/USD buyers need to regain control, they must reclaim 1.2500. Nevertheless, on its way north, they would face resistance at the 1.2300 mark. Once cleared, the 50-EMA at 1.2353 would be the next ñeveñ to challenge, followed by June’s 16 high at 1.2405, and then the 100-EMAR at 1.2463.
On the major’s path of least resistance, the first support would be 1.2200. Breach below would expose June 22 daily low at 1.2160, followed by the figure at 1.2000.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2276
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.2269
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2375
|Daily SMA50
|1.2482
|Daily SMA100
|1.2872
|Daily SMA200
|1.3191
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.232
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2241
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2324
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2161
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2667
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2155
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.229
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2271
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2233
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2197
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2154
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2313
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2357
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2393
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
