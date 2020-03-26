GBP/USD stays below 1.1900 with eyes on BOE, coronavirus outbreak

- GBP/USD stalls the two-day winning streak ahead of the key events.
- Jump in the UK’s coronavirus cases in the spotlight.
- UK Retail Sales can offer intermediate clues ahead of the BOE.
With the pandemic fears probing the Cable buyers, GBP/USD stays under pressure around 1.1855 while heading into the London open on Thursday. Not only coronavirus (COVID-19) fears, but the cautious sentiment ahead of the UK Retail Sales and BOE also tames the quote’s moves.
In addition to the nearly 1,500 cases of the virus in a single day, to 9,529 from 8,077, the surge in the death toll from 422 to 463 also doubts the UK PM Boris Johnson’s lockdown efforts. The BBC also highlighted the fear of pandemic with headlines mentioning ‘Many thousands of Covid-19 cases’ across Northern Ireland (NI).
Elsewhere, the US Senate finally approved the $2 trillion aid package to combat the disease. However, the bill is yet to be approved by the lower house, which is on holiday till April 20, to become the law. As a result, the policymakers might be called with the 24-hour prior notice, likely on Friday, to vote on the key bundle.
It should also be noted that the coronavirus fears in the US are also widespread with the death toll topping 1,000 and a jump of 12,000 cases on Wednesday.
While portraying the trade sentiment, the US 10-year treasury yields drop nearly six basis points (bps) to sub-0.80% with mixed readings of Asian stocks.
Looking forward, February month UK Retail Sales, expected to remain unchanged at 0.80% YoY, could offer a little move unless flashing extreme changes. Though, the BOE’s tone would be closely followed while expecting any more moves by the UK central bank.
Read: BOE Preview: Does Bailey have a big bazooka? Only open-ended QE can stun sterling
Following that, the US Jobless Claims will also be the key due to expectedly wide changes, mainly due to the pandemic.
It’s worth mentioning that the coronavirus headlines and the details on the US COVD-19 Bill will also add volatility into the pair.
Technical Analysis
In addition to the 1.1900, buyers will also look for a clear break above August 2019 low near 1.2020 to make sure of the recovery moves. In an absence of such instance, the return of 1.1700 can’t be ruled out.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1855
|Today Daily Change
|-25 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21%
|Today daily open
|1.188
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2404
|Daily SMA50
|1.2766
|Daily SMA100
|1.2896
|Daily SMA200
|1.2673
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1974
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1639
|Previous Weekly High
|1.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1412
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3204
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2726
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1846
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1767
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1688
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1496
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1354
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2022
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2165
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2357
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD claws back nearly 35% of recent sell-off, focus on US jobless claims
EUR/USD crossed above 1.09 on the back of broad-based US dollar weakness. Markets offered greenback, possibly in hopes of the US fiscal stimulus. Markets brace for the US jobless claims with talk it could exceed 1 million.
GBP/USD stays below 1.1900 with eyes on BOE, coronavirus outbreak
With the pandemic fears probing buyers, GBP/USD stays under pressure below 1.1900 while heading into the London open. Not only coronavirus (COVID-19) fears, but the cautious sentiment ahead of BOE also tames the quote’s moves.
FX Today: US Senate clears $2trln relief bill, coronavirus spread intensifies; jobless claims eyed
The risk-off sentiment remained the underlying theme in Asia this Thursday, as the market mood was fragile amid intensifying coronavirus spread on both sides of the Atlantic. The US economic aid package passed by the Senate, therefore, failed to lift the sentiment.
Gold: Probes 50-HMA above $1,600 after US stimulus package news
Gold struggles to regain the buyers’ confidence. The two-day-old descending trend line adds to the resistance. A weekly support line could challenge the pullback moves. US Senators might be called from the holidays to vote on the Coronavirus Relief Bill.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Recessionary timelines
Initial claims are expected to rise to 1,000,000 from 281,000 the prior week. The range of the estimates is extraordinarily wide from 1 million to 4 million. The four-week moving average was 232,250 in the week of March 13.