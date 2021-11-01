GBP/USD stalls at hourly support in a weak US dollar environment

  • GBP/USD is holding in a consolidation zone in New York trade, little changed as investors await the BoE. 
  • Traders await the next impetus and weigh Brexit risk and US fundamentals. 

GBP/USD is down some 0.15% on the day so far after travelling from a high of 1.3693 to a low of 1.3641. Sterling has been pressured at the start of the week and fell to the lowest level vs the greenback in over two weeks as investors weigh the Bank of England's policy stance vs. the ongoing spat between the UK and EU that has morphed into a disagreement with France over fish.

The latest on this front comes with the British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss who has said that Paris had “behaved unfairly” and made “completely unreasonable threats”, with the two sides at loggerheads over the number of licences the UK has handed French vessels keen to fish in its territorial waters.

BoE in focus

Meanwhile, the Bank of England is expected to hike by 15bp, but also to push back against some of the tightening bets through their inflation forecasts. Nevertheless, there are prospects for GBP weakness. Traders, in this regard, will be on the lookout for dialled down hawkishness in an overpopulated long position in speculative positions. Net positioning on the pound rose by 8.6% of open interest, reaching +10%, in the week ending 26 October which likely allows scope for some short-squeezing.

''GBP net longs positions jumped higher as speculation increased that the BoE could bring forward rate hikes,'' analysts at Rabobank explained. ''GBP had been slow to react to speculation about a possible 2021 BoE rate rise given fears of a policy mistake. Focus on the November 4 BoE policy meeting.'' 

Fed taper eyed

Across the pond, the US dollar has eased versus its main rivals on Monday flowing its biggest daily rise in more than four months in the previous session. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to announce a tapering of stimulus, a factor that has fueled the greenback's rise in recent weeks. The dollar index DXY, which measures the US currency against six rivals, was down 0.18% at 93.95 at the time of writing. 

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3658
Today Daily Change -0.0029
Today Daily Change % -0.21
Today daily open 1.3687
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3698
Daily SMA50 1.3715
Daily SMA100 1.3781
Daily SMA200 1.3852
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3801
Previous Daily Low 1.3668
Previous Weekly High 1.3829
Previous Weekly Low 1.3668
Previous Monthly High 1.3834
Previous Monthly Low 1.3434
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3719
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.375
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3637
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3586
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3504
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3769
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3851
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3902

 

 

 

EUR/USD reclaims 1.1600 but with limited strength

EUR/USD trades just above the 1.1600 level, amid a better market mood. Dismal German figures put a cap to the rally, instead backed by the decreased dollar's demand.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains on the back foot below 1.3700

GBP/USD is under pressure below 1.3700, trying to find its feet after Friday's severe blow. After the latest data from the US revealed that input price pressures in the manufacturing sector remained at elevated levels in October, the dollar continues to hold its ground against its rivals.

GBP/USD News

Gold: Cautious optimism underpins the metal

Gold is in recovery mode this Monday, trading in the $1,791 price zone. Market participants are cautiously optimistic ahead of multiple central banks' announcements, with the Fed and the BoE expected to announce tightening changes to their monetary policies before the year-end. 

Gold News

Shiba Inu prints bullish continuation pattern towards $0.00011

Shiba Inu price was undoubtedly one of the biggest surprises for October. Very few cryptocurrencies in October can claim a monthly close of over 830% from the open. Will Shiba Inu go higher, or is a deeper retracement coming?

Manufacturing activity still strong despite persistent supply issues

October's ISM manufacturing report demonstrates that activity remains strong despite persistent supply issues. The overall index slid to 60.8 last month, largely due to a 6.9 point drop in new orders.

