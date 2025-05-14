- The Sterling retreats slightly amid a quiet session as traders eye upcoming UK GDP figures.
- DXY softens to 100.77 after early week rally on US-China tariff truce; easing bets hold at 52 bps for 2025.
- Fed’s Jefferson flags tariff-driven inflation uncertainty; BoE’s Mann leans cautious on labor market resilience.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) erases some of its earlier gains on Wednesday after reaching a weekly high of 1.3359, and edges down 0.03% amid a lack of catalysts as traders brace for the release of GDP figures for the United Kingdom (UK). At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades at 1.3293.
GBP/USD eases to 1.3293 after peaking at 1.3359, with BoE and Fed policy outlooks in focus ahead of key data releases
The Greenback has trimmed its gains from Monday, as depicted by the US Dollar Index (DXY). The DXY, which tracks the performance of the US Dollar (USD) against a basket of six currencies, rose sharply after news of the de-escalation of the China-US trade war. Nevertheless, as market participants had already factored the news into their expectations, the DXY fell by 0.15% to 100.77.
An absent economic docket on both sides of the Atlantic keeps investors entertained on Tuesday's data. Although US inflation dipped modestly, market participants are expecting 52 basis points of easing, according to the swaps markets.
US Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson stated that the current moderately restrictive policy rate is well-positioned to respond to economic developments. He added that tariffs could lead to high inflation, but he’s still uncertain if the impact would be temporary or persistent.
In the UK, job figures cooled further, a relief for the Bank of England (BoE), which has been vocal about wages exerting upward inflationary pressure. Earlier, BOE’s Catherine Mann said that she wanted to hold rates unchanged because she saw the labor market more resilient than expected.
The BoE is expected to ease policy by around 50 basis points by the end of the year, with the subsequent reduction expected in August.
Meanwhile, the US economic docket will feature the Producer Price Index (PPI), Retail Sales data, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Thursday.
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, GBP/USD is neutral to upward bias, but buyers must keep the exchange rate above 1.33. If they achieve it, they need to drive the exchange rate past 1.3350 towards challenging the year-to-date (YTD) high of 1.3443.
Conversely, a daily close below 1.33 clears the path for a pullback, with the next key support being the 1.3200 figure. A breach of the latter will expose the current week's low of 1.3139.
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to daily gains around 1.1200
EUR/USD continues to pull back from its intraday highs near 1.1270, edging closer to key support around 1.1200 as the US Dollar keeps trimming earlier losses. Despite the retreat, the pair is still holding onto modest daily gains ahead of Thursday’s remarks from Fed Chair Powell and a batch of high-impact US data.
GBP/USD treads water around 1.3300 on Dollar's bounce
GBP/USD is fluctuating around the 1.3300 support on Wednesday, giving back its earlier push toward the 1.3370 zone amid a solid rebound in the Greenback. Cable’s initial gains had been underpinned by hawkish comments from BoE officials, ahead of a packed UK data calendar on Thursday.
Gold looks consolidative below 3,200
Gold appears to have entered a brief consolidation phase below the $3,200 mark per troy ounce on Wednesday, following an earlier drop to five-week lows. The retreat came as investors continued to rotate out of the safe-haven asset, with growing optimism over trade developments driving steady selling in the metal.
Crypto optimism continues as markets believe worst of trade crisis is over
The cryptocurrency market capitalization holds above $3.45 trillion while the top three cryptos (Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP are in the green on Wednesday. Sentiment among market participants has improved as the uncertainty surrounding the trade war crisis settles.
US-China trade truce only emphasizes timeless investing truths
Markets roared back to life as the US and China hit pause on their escalating trade war, with both sides emphasizing mutual respect and dignity. But it wasn’t the fine print that moved markets—it was the mood shift. Investors rushed back into risk assets, betting that the worst might be behind us.