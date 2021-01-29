GBP/USD slips back under 1.3700 as week draws to a close

- GBP/USD has slipped back from session highs around 1.3750 and is back under 1.3700.
- Volumes are now dropping off, however, as the weekend approaches.
Liquidity is dropping off and news flow slowing down as a very choppy week draws to a close. GBP/USD is ending the session towards the upper end of this week’s range and has just slipped to the south of the 1.3700 level, back from session highs of closer to 1.3750. For the most part, trade has stuck within a 1.3640ish-1.3750ish range, in fitting with a broadly indecisive tone seen in FX markets.
GBP this week
GBP has actually been one of the better performing G10 currencies on the week, with GBP/USD one of the only G10/USD major pairings to actually be on course to finish the week in the green. A few factors might have contributed to mild GBP outperformance;
1) The UK maintains it large lead over most of its developed market peers in terms of percentage of the population to have received at least one Covid-19 jab, raising the likelihood of a comparatively soon economic reopening drive that might see the UK economy outperform in 2021.
2) The vaccine delivery delays that have thus far plagued the EU are yet to impact the UK (though the EU might be about to make this the UK’s problem by clamping down on exports of Pfizer vaccines from the Belgium factory to the UK).
3) UK infection rates continue to drop, with the latest figures showing infections at 29K, well below the recent peak of close to 70K new confirmed infections per day, boding well for the prospect of a drop off in the daily death toll and reduction in pressure on health care services in early February.
4) Markets continue to wind down their bets that the Bank of England will take interest rates into negative territory.
Driving the day
Month-end flows seemed the dominant force in FX markets on Friday; whilst stocks fell, risk-sensitive currencies NOK, CAD and NZD all managed to make decent gains - Usually these currencies would fall in line with stocks. Meanwhile, despite stock market downside, JPY was the worst hit currency. GBP appeared to largely avoid much by way of any month-end volatility and did not see much action around the time of the final 4pm London Fix of the year.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.371
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|1.3732
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3641
|Daily SMA50
|1.3509
|Daily SMA100
|1.3249
|Daily SMA200
|1.2969
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3746
|Previous Daily Low
|1.363
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3746
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.352
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3686
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3702
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3674
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.366
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3587
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3544
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3775
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3818
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3891
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD approaches yearly high as equities attempt recovery
The financial world is all about equities’ behavior these days. Wall Street pulling off daily lows adds pressure on the greenback, which in turn results in higher highs for GBP/USD. Mixed vaccines-related news taking their toll.
Gamestop Stock News: GME rises as SEC comments on recent activity
Shares in Gamestop (GME) resumed their recent surge on Friday, bouncing back from heavy losses seen on Thursday. GME shares were up 60% at $314 at the time of writing.
Brokers’ restrictions on GME and AMC set a dangerous precedent – FXStreet Editorial
“Reduce-only mode” is a message that shocked Robinhood traders who attempted to trade in GameStop Inc (NYSE: GME) and other companies such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) on Thursday.
Robinhood suspends cryptocurrency trading following Doge’s 1,000% rally
Robinhood has just restricted cryptocurrency trading as Dogecoin price exploded by 1,000%. The trading app has been under a lot of criticism lately after limiting buy orders for GameStop. A famous Reddit group named WallStreetBets boosted GameStop stock to fight shorts.
US Dollar Index: Upside capped by the resistance line near 90.80
DXY extends the rejection from weekly highs below the 91.00 mark, shedding ground for the second session in a row on Friday.