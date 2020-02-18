- The UK wages excluding bonuses rose by 3.2% YoY vs. +3.3% expected.
- The UK wages including bonuses rose by 2.9% YoY vs. +3.0% expected.
- The UK unemployment rate steadies at 3.8% in December.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Tuesday, the UK’s average weekly Earnings, excluding bonuses, arrived at 3.2% 3Mo YoY in December versus 3.4% last and 3.3% expected while the gauge including bonuses came in at 2.9% 3Mo YoY in December versus 3.2% previous and 3.0% expected.
The Kingdom’s official jobless rate steadied at 3.8% in Dec, while the claimant count change showed a much smaller-than-expected increase.
The number of people claiming jobless benefits rose by 5.5K in January, against expectations +22.6K and +2.6K (revised up from +14.9K) seen previously. The claimant count rate remained unchanged at 3.4% vs. 3.4% previous.
About UK jobs
The UK Average Earnings released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) is a key short-term indicator of how levels of pay are changing within the UK economy. Generally speaking, the positive earnings growth anticipates positive (or bullish) for the GBP, whereas a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
FX Implications
GBP/USD met fresh supply and moved a few pips below the 1.30 handle on disappointing UK wage growth numbers. The further recovery attempts, however, look unlikely amid risk-aversion led broad-based US dollar strength and increased Hard Brexit fears.
At the press time, the cable is back around the 1.3000 level, modestly flat on the day.
GBP/USD Levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2999
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3002
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3026
|Daily SMA50
|1.3068
|Daily SMA100
|1.2936
|Daily SMA200
|1.2693
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3054
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2998
|Previous Weekly High
|1.307
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2872
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3281
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3019
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3033
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2982
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2962
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2926
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3038
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3074
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3094
