- GBP/USD falls from a daily high of 1.2969 amid a risk-off mood and persistent US Dollar strength.
- BoE and Fed flag uncertainty, both citing Trump’s tariffs as a risk to global growth and inflation outlook.
- Traders will be eyeing key inflation data next week, with UK CPI and US Core PCE likely to shape rate cut expectations.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is dropping some 0.29% against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, set to end the week unchanged after major central banks featured monetary policy decisions led by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England (BoE). At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2931 after hitting a daily peak of 1.2969.
Sterling drops 0.29%, set to end the week flat after dovish Fed and BoE tone
The market mood remains downbeat, as depicted by United States (US) equities posting losses, while the Greenback remains bid. On Thursday, the BoE kept rates unchanged and said there is uncertainty about the future, echoing Fed Chair Jerome Powell's words. Both policymakers mentioned US President Donald Trump’s tariffs against its partners as a cause.
Kenneth Broux, the head of corporate research at Societe Generale, said, “There's just a general sense of caution. We don't really know what are the implications of the trade war on growth and inflation.”
Traders had circled April 2 as a crucial date for the enactment of US reciprocal tariffs. Most analysts estimate that the trade war might spur a slowdown in the global economy.
The lack of economic data releases and the beginning of the Fed parade leaves traders leaning on policymakers. New York Fed John Williams said the Fed’s 2% inflation target is not up for debate, adding that the current modestly restrictive monetary policy is “entirely appropriate,” and it is hard to know how the economy will perform.
Chicago’s Fed, Austan Goolsbee, said that when there is a lot of uncertainty, you have to wait for things to clear up.
Next week, the UK economic docket will feature the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Spring Budget Statement. Across the pond, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, will also be eyed.
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is set to finish the week almost flat, yet it has advanced steadily since climbing above the 1.2900 handle. Nevertheless, the pair printed two bearish days, hitting a four-day low of 1.2927.
In the short term, momentum favors sellers, as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which aims lower despite being in bullish territory. This opens the door for a pullback, and traders could pull GBP/USD to challenge the March 10 low of 1.2861. If surpassed, the next stop is the 200-day SMA at 1.2797. On the other hand, if buyers drive the exchange rate past 1.3000, the next resistance would be the November 6 peak at 1.3047.
British Pound PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.48%
|0.06%
|0.03%
|-0.23%
|0.95%
|0.14%
|-0.25%
|EUR
|-0.48%
|-0.53%
|-0.85%
|-0.70%
|0.32%
|-0.35%
|-0.75%
|GBP
|-0.06%
|0.53%
|0.02%
|-0.38%
|0.85%
|0.17%
|-0.28%
|JPY
|-0.03%
|0.85%
|-0.02%
|-0.25%
|0.71%
|0.16%
|-0.40%
|CAD
|0.23%
|0.70%
|0.38%
|0.25%
|0.97%
|0.37%
|-0.56%
|AUD
|-0.95%
|-0.32%
|-0.85%
|-0.71%
|-0.97%
|-0.65%
|-1.06%
|NZD
|-0.14%
|0.35%
|-0.17%
|-0.16%
|-0.37%
|0.65%
|-0.40%
|CHF
|0.25%
|0.75%
|0.28%
|0.40%
|0.56%
|1.06%
|0.40%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains offered and challenges 1.0800
The intense recovery in the US Dollar keeps the price action in the risk complex depressed, forcing EUR/USD to recede further and put the key support at 1.0800 to the test on Friday.
GBP/USD breaks below 1.2900 on stronger Dollar
Persistent buying pressure on the Greenback has pushed GBP/USD to multi-day lows below the 1.2900 level, as investors continue to digest the recent interest rate decisions from both the Fed and the BoE.
Gold meets support around the $3,000 mark
The combined impact of a stronger US Dollar, continued profit taking, and the effects of Quadruple Witching weighed on Gold, pulling its troy ounce price down to around the pivotal $3,000 level on Friday.
US SEC Crypto Task Force to host the first-ever roundtable on crypto asset regulation
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Crypto Task Force will host a series of roundtables to discuss key areas of interest in regulating crypto assets. The “Spring Sprint Toward Crypto Clarity” series’ first-ever roundtable begins on Friday.
Week ahead – Flash PMIs, US and UK inflation eyed as tariff war rumbles on
US PCE inflation up next, but will consumption data matter more? UK budget and CPI in focus after hawkish BoE decision. Euro turns to flash PMIs for bounce as rally runs out of steam. Inflation numbers out of Tokyo and Australia also on the agenda.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.