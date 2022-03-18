GBP/USD slides below mid-1.3100s, fresh daily low amid a pickup in USD demand

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD struggled to preserve modest intraday gains amid the emergence of some USD buying.
  • A softer risk tone, along with the Fed’s more hawkish outlook acted as a tailwind for the buck.
  • A dovish assessment of the BoE decision undermined sterling and contributed to the downtick.

The GBP/USD pair surrendered its modest intraday gains and dropped to a fresh daily low, below mid-1.3100s  during the early part of the European session.

The pair gained some positive traction during the early part of the trading on Friday, though the uptick ran out of steam near the 1.3180-1.3185 area amid a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand. The lack of progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations kept a lid on the recent optimistic move in the markets. This was evident from a generally softer risk tone, which drove some haven flows towards the greenback and acted as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair.

Apart from this, the buck was further underpinned by the Fed's hawkish outlook, indicating that it could hike rates at all the six remaining meetings in 2022. Moreover, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the US central bank could start shrinking its near $9 trillion balance sheet as soon as the next meeting in May. This, along with a dovish assessment of the Bank of England's decision on Thursday, should continue to cap the upside for the GBP/USD pair.

In fact, the BoE raised its key rate for the third successive meeting, though the 25 bps rate hike disappointed some investors anticipated a more aggressive increase. Moreover, the UK central bank also softened its language around the need for future rate hikes. Apart from this, the 8-1 MPC vote distribution adds credence to the bearish outlook. That said, the overnight rebound from sub-1.3100 levels warrants some caution for bearish traders.

The mixed fundamental/technical set-up makes it prudent to either wait for sustained strength beyond the 1.3200 mark or acceptance below the 1.3100 mark before placing aggressive directional bets. Nevertheless, the GBP/USD pair remains on track to post weekly gains for the first time in the previous four. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of Existing Home Sales data for a fresh impetus.

The focus, however, will remain glued to fresh developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga. Traders will further take cues from a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The incoming headlines would drive the risk sentiment and influence the USD, allowing traders to grab short-term opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3149
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 1.3148
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3285
Daily SMA50 1.345
Daily SMA100 1.3425
Daily SMA200 1.3605
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3211
Previous Daily Low 1.3088
Previous Weekly High 1.3246
Previous Weekly Low 1.3028
Previous Monthly High 1.3644
Previous Monthly Low 1.3273
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3135
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3164
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3087
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3026
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2963
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3211
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3273
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3334

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

