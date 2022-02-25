GBP/USD slides back below 1.3400 mark amid escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict

- GBP/USD surrendered a major part of its intraday gains amid the emergence of fresh USD buying.
- The worsening situation in Ukraine weighed on the sentiment and benefitted the safe-haven buck.
- The focus remains on fresh developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga and NATO summit.
The GBP/USD pair retreated over 50 pips from the daily high and dropped back below the 1.3400 round-figure mark during the early part of the European session.
The pair attracted some buying on the last day of the week and built on the overnight solid rebound of around 100 pips from the two-month low, around the 1.3270 region. The intraday move up, however, ran out of steam ahead of mid-1.3400s amid the emergence of some US dollar dip-buying, bolstered by reports that Russian forces have entered the Obolon district in Kyiv.
According to the Kyiv Independent, the Ukrainian military is fighting off the Russian troops and there are also mentions of Russian air missiles spotted in north of Kyiv. The incoming headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga kept investors on edge, which, in turn, acted as a tailwind for the safe-haven greenback and attracted fresh selling around the GBP/USD pair.
Adding to this, calls to disconnect Russia from the so-called SWIFT global payment system should keep a lid on any optimistic move in the markets. French Minister of the Economy, Finance and the Recovery - Bruno Le Maire - said that cutting off Russia from SWIFT remains on the table but as a last resort. This favours the USD bulls, which should weigh on the GBP/USD pair.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - the core PCE Price Index - and Durable Goods Orders. The data, however, might do little to influence the USD price dynamics or provide any impetus to the GBP/USD pair as the focus remains on developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3384
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.339
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3539
|Daily SMA50
|1.3518
|Daily SMA100
|1.3504
|Daily SMA200
|1.3677
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.355
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3273
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3643
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3487
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3749
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3358
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3378
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3444
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3259
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3127
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2982
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3536
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3681
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3813
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
