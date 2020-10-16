  • GBP/USD rebounds around 65-70 pips from daily swing lows, around the 1.2880 area.
  • Comments by UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab extended some support to the GBP.
  • A modest USD weakness remained supportive ahead of the UK PM Johnson’s decision.

The GBP/USD pair managed to rebound around 65-70 pips from intraday swing lows and refreshed daily tops, around mid-1.2900s during the early European session.

The pair once again showed some resilience below the 1.2900 round-figure mark and attracted some dip-buying near the 1.2880 region despite persistent Brexit-related uncertainties. In the latest development, French President Emmanuel Macron warned that the UK should prepare for a no-deal Brexit unless the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson backs down on fishing rights.

The negative headlines, to some extent, were offset by the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab's optimistic comments, saying that there was a Brexit trade deal to be done. This comes on the back of expectations that the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce an extension of trade talks with the EU later this Friday, which extended some support to the British pound.

On the other hand, the US dollar witnessed some selling amid signs of stability in the equity markets. The US President Donald Trump on Thursday offered to raise the size of a fiscal stimulus package to win the support of Republicans and Democrats. This, in turn, provided a modest lift to investors' sentiment and undermined the greenback's perceived safe-haven demand.

However, concerns that a steep rise in new coronavirus cases could hinder the global economic recovery might help limit any meaningful slide for the buck. This, coupled with renewed lockdown restrictions in the UK and the possibility that the Bank of England could introduce negative interest rates might hold the GBP bulls from placing aggressive bets.

Nevertheless, the GBP/USD pair recovered a part of the previous day's losses as market participants now look forward to the UK PM Boris Johnson's decision on whether the UK will walk away or continue Brexit talks. Apart from this, the US macro data will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Friday's US economic docket highlights the release of monthly Retail Sales figures, followed by Industrial Production data and the preliminary estimate of the October Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment and incoming Brexit-related headlines, will provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.293
Today Daily Change 0.0017
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 1.2913
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2891
Daily SMA50 1.302
Daily SMA100 1.2831
Daily SMA200 1.271
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.303
Previous Daily Low 1.289
Previous Weekly High 1.305
Previous Weekly Low 1.2845
Previous Monthly High 1.3482
Previous Monthly Low 1.2676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2944
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2977
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2859
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2805
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.272
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2999
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3084
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3138

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades around 1.1700 amid surging eurozone coronavirus cases

EUR/USD trades around 1.1700 amid surging eurozone coronavirus cases

EUR/USD is trading around 1.17, consolidating Thursday's losses. Eurozone coronavirus cases continue rising and weighing on the common currency. US fiscal stimulus remains in doubt ahead of the elections and retail sales are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises above 1.29 on hopes that Brexit talks continue

GBP/USD rises above 1.29 on hopes that Brexit talks continue

GBP/USD is rising above 1.29, buoyed by reports that UK PM Johnson will opt to continue Brexit talks. EU leaders refused to accelerate talks and asked the UK for more concessions. British COVID-19 cases are rising. 

GBP/USD News

Gold steadily moves back above $1910 level, fresh session tops

Gold steadily moves back above $1910 level, fresh session tops

Gold quickly reversed an early European session dip to the $1903 region and has now moved back to the top end of its daily trading range.

Gold News

Bitcoin plunges to $11,200, losing $300 in minutes

Bitcoin plunges to $11,200, losing $300 in minutes

The flagship cryptocurrency has plummeted from the pedestal above $11,500. Before that, Bitcoin tested the resistance at $11,600 but failed to slice through. Support at $11,200 to the rescue of the bellwether cryptocurrency. 

Read more

WTI under pressure after hanging man candle

WTI under pressure after hanging man candle

WTI's daily chart shows an increase in selling pressure. The black gold has created a hanging man pattern following a rise from $36.63 to levels above $41.00. As such, the path of least resistance now appears to be on the downside. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures