1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "Our most recent narrative was from Monday (08 Sep, spot at 1.3480), in which we highlighted that 'the current price movements are likely part of a broad range between 1.3430 and 1.3595.' Yesterday, GBP rose and approached 1.3595, reaching a high of 1.3583. There has been a slight increase in upward momentum, but it is not sufficient to indicate a sustained rise just yet. GBP must break and hold above 1.3595 before a move toward 1.3635 can be expected. The odds of a clear break above 1.3595 are not high, but they will remain intact as long as the ‘strong support’ level at 1.3510 is not breached."

24-HOUR VIEW: "GBP traded in a 1.3524/1.3567 range two days ago. Yesterday, we highlighted that 'flat momentum indicators suggest GBP is likely to range-trade today, expected to be between 1.3500 and 1.3570.' GBP traded in a wider range than expected (1.3495/1.3583) and then closed at 1.3573 (+0.32%). There has been a slight increase in upward momentum. Today, there is a chance for GBP to test the major resistance at 1.3595. A break above this level is not ruled out, but based on the current momentum, GBP is unlikely to be able to maintain a foothold above this level. Support is at 1.3550; a breach of 1.3535 would indicate that the current mild upward pressure has eased."

Pound Sterling (GBP) could test and possibly break above 1.3595, but it is unlikely to be able to maintain a foothold above this level. In the longer run, slight increase in upward momentum is not sufficient to indicate a sustained rise; GBP must first break and close above 1.3595, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

