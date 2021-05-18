Sterling is leading dollar weakness as GBP/USD is rising toward 1.42. Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, targets the 1.4238/45 region.
Bullish above uptrend at 1.3800
“GBP/USD is holding above 1.4000 and attention is on 1.4238/45, the recent high and the March 2018 high.”
“It remains bullish while dips hold above the uptrend at 1.3800. We have an additional support line at 1.3861 and minor support at 1.4000/18.”
“Our longer term target is 1.4377 the 2018 high.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
