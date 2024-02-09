- GBP/USD up 0.10% amid central bank caution, trading near the 50-DMA.
- Richmond Fed's Barkin calls for policy patience, mirroring Fed's focus on data-driven decisions.
- BoE's Haskel sees inflation improvement, supporting a data-dependent policy approach.
- Markets expect substantial Fed easing of 120 bps and a 75 bps rate cut by the BoE, potentially supporting GBP/USD.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) edges up moderately against the US Dollar (USD) in the mid-North American session but trades sideways unable to reclaim a key resistance level at the 50-day moving average (DMA). US and UK central bank speakers adopting a cautious stance and the lack of important economic data would likely keep the major within familiar levels. the GBP/USD trades at 1.2628, up 0.10%, but virtually flat in the week.
GBP/USD is set to finish the week almost flat
Even though the GBP/USD remains up in the day, it remains capped by comments made by Federal Reserve (Fed) officials. During the week, they said that the disinflation process continued and that they would eventually cut rates but pushed against the speed of easing, priced in by market players.
Data-wise, the latest unemployment claims report in the US showed the labor market remains tight. Meanwhile, the revisions for the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) confirmed the progress on inflation, as CPI stood at 3.3% YoY, while Core CPI at 3.7%. The report suggests the Fed is doing a good job, but it’s not done, as said by most policymakers.
Regarding that, the Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said, “he's cautious about the accuracy of recent data,” and added they (the Fed) could be patient before making any changes to monetary policy.
On the other side of the Atlantic, the Bank of England (BoE) member Jonathan Haskel commented that he sees progress on inflation despite voting for an interest rate increase in the last meeting. The BoE added they would be data-dependent, and next week’s economic calendar would provide an update on inflation and economic growth.
Meanwhile, monetary policy easing expectations for the Federal Reserve remain high, with traders seeking 120 basis points (bps) of cuts. Contrarily, the BoE is expected to slash rates by 75 bps, which would favor the Pound Sterling, opening the door for some upside in the GBP/USD pair.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The GBP/USD trades near weekly highs but buyers must reclaim the 50-DMA at 1.2672, which could open the door for further gains. The next resistance is 1.2700, followed by the February 2 high at 1.2772. On the flip side, if sellers step in and push prices below 1.2600, they could challenge the 200-DMA at 1.2562. Once cleared, an additional downside is seen at 1.2500. Therefore, the path of least resistance is downwards, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests that buyers are in charge.
GBP/USD TECHNICAL LEVELS
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2636
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.2619
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2678
|Daily SMA50
|1.2677
|Daily SMA100
|1.2483
|Daily SMA200
|1.2565
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2639
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2572
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2773
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2614
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2786
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2597
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2598
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2613
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2581
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2543
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2514
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2648
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2677
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2715
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges higher toward 1.0800 after US CPI revisions
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains slightly below 1.0800 in the American session on Friday. Following the downward revision to the monthly December CPI print, the US Dollar struggles to gather strength and helps the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2600 as USD fails to gather strength
GBP/USD continues to fluctuate above 1.2600 on Friday as the US Dollar finds it difficult to stay resilient against its major rivals. The data from the US showed that the monthly CPI increase for December got revised lower to 0.2% from 0.3%.
Gold retreats below $2,030 as US yields push higher
Gold retreated below $2,030 after spiking toward $2,040 with the immediate reaction to US inflation revisions. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds comfortably above 4.1%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gain traction.
Bitcoin rises ahead of schedule
The crypto market capitalisation has hit new highs since 12th January, passing the $1.75 trillion mark. The market has confidently moved into a state of greed, which we also last saw a month ago.
Key events in developed markets next week
The main data highlights in the US next week will be the release of core inflation data along with retail sales, which are expected to come in soft given auto sale numbers. In the UK, keep an eye out for a flurry of data releases including services inflation and wage growth.