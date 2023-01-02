- GBP/USD came under modest bearish pressure on Monday.
- Trading action is likely to remain subdued during the American trading hours.
- US economic docket will feature several key data releases later in the week.
GBP/USD stretched lower to the 1.2050 area in the early European morning after having spent the Asian session moving sideways in a very tight range slightly below 1.2100.
Markets seem to have turned cautious on the first trading day of 2023 but trading volumes remain thin with the observance of the New Year holiday in major economies. Investors grow increasingly concerned over the impact of the surging number of coronavirus cases in China on the global economic activity as the country stays on the reopening path.
Additionally, the data from China over the weekend revealed that NBS Manufacturing PMI and the Non-Manufacturing PMI declined to 47 and 41.6 in December, respectively, pointing to a contraction in business activity ay an accelerating pace.
The FOMC will publish the minutes of its December meeting on Wednesday and investors will look for fresh clues regarding the Fed's near-term policy outlook.
The ISM Manufacturing and Services PMI surveys, the ADP's private sector employment report and December Nonfarm Payrolls data will also be featured in the US economic docket later in the week.
In the absence of high-impact macroeconomic data releases from the UK, the USD's market valuation and reaction to the high-tier events should continue to drive GBP/USD's action.
Technical levels to watch for
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2053
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|1.209
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2158
|Daily SMA50
|1.1906
|Daily SMA100
|1.1667
|Daily SMA200
|1.2046
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2108
|Previous Daily Low
|1.201
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2126
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2002
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2447
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.207
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2047
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.203
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1971
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1933
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2128
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2167
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2226
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
