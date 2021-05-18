GBP/USD retreats below 1.4200 after advancing to multi-month highs

- GBP/USD remains on track to close third straight day higher.
- US Dollar Index recovers modestly, stays below 90.00.
- Upbeat UK labour market report helped GBP gather strength.
The GBP/USD pair closed the first day of the week in the positive territory and preserved its bullish momentum on Tuesday. After touching its highest level since late February at 1.4220, however, the pair erased a portion of its daily gains and was last seen trading at 1.4188, where it was up 0.38% on a daily basis.
GBP capitalizes on strong labour market data
Earlier in the day, the monthly data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that the Unemployment Rate declined to 4.8% in March from 4.9% in February. Additionally, the Claimant Count Change arrived at -15.1K and came in much better than the market expectation for an increase of 25.6K. The upbeat UK jobs report helped the GBP outperform its rivals during the European trading hours.
Meanwhile, the greenback faced heavy selling pressure amid the positive shift witnessed in market sentiment and the US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped to a fresh 12-week low of 89.69. With Wall Street's main indexes trading mixed, the DXY managed to stage a modest recovery and is currently losing 0.3% at 89.91.
On Wednesday, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the UK will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Later in the day, the FOMC will release the minutes of its April policy meeting.
Technical levels to watch for
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.419
|Today Daily Change
|0.0055
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|1.4135
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3963
|Daily SMA50
|1.3882
|Daily SMA100
|1.3821
|Daily SMA200
|1.348
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4147
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4077
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4166
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3982
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.412
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4104
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4092
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.405
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.4023
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4162
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4189
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4232
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.22 as the dollar slides across the board
EUR/USD has extended its gains and has topped 1.22, the highest since February. The safe-haven dollar is weakening amid the risk-on mood and as the Fed sticks to its dovish policy. US housing figures were mixed. The Fed's Bostic is set to speak later.
GBP/USD battles 1.42 after upbeat UK jobs data, amid UK reopening
GBP/USD has been extending its gains, hitting 1.42, the highest since February. Britain's unemployment rate surprisingly dropped to 4.8% as the reopening continues. The dollar is on the back foot amid the upbeat market mood.
XAU/USD consolidates below $1870 amid risk-on mood
Gold price has entered a phase of upside consolidation, having faced rejection once again above $1870. The gold price looks unimpressed by the latest leg down in the US dollar, amid dovish Fed expectations.
SEC attempts to block XRP holders from presenting evidence in Ripple case
The Securities & Exchange Commission filed another objection to the motion to intervene by XRP holders. The government agency argues that allowing third-party defendants into the case would “sow chaos” into the litigation.
Coinbase reveals intention to raise $1.25 billion following direct listing
Since its debut on the Nasdaq, Coinbase’s share price has merely collapsed. Given the recent weakness in its stock price, the leading cryptocurrency exchange is looking for a further cash injection.