GBP/USD: Retracement to find some support at 1.3864/1.3755 – Commerzbank

The GBP/USD pair has failed at the 1.4245 March 2018 high and and is set to test the 1.3864/1.3755, Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, reports.
Key quotes
“GBP/USD has failed just ahead of its initial target at 1.4240 (1.4245 is the March 2018 high) and our profit stops have been hit.”
“We look for a correction lower, dips lower should find some support at the 20-day ma at 1.3864 and at the two-month uptrend at 1.3755.”
“The 55-day ma lies at 1.3683, but our longer-term uptrend is not encountered until 1.3411.”
“Minor resistance lies 1.4090 ahead of 1.4238/44. Our overall target remains the 2018 peak at 1.4377.”
