- GBP/USD stages a modest intraday bounce from a multi-day low touched earlier this Friday.
- The USD edges lower amid some repositioning trade ahead of the NFP and offers support.
- Concerns about the UK government’s fiscal plans, recession fears should cap further gains.
The GBP/USD pair reverses an intraday dip to a multi-day low, around the 1.1115 region touched in the last hour and refreshes its daily high during the early European session. The intraday move up lifts spot prices back above the 1.1200 round-figure mark, though lacks bullish conviction.
The US dollar eases a bit from the vicinity of the weekly high and turns out to be a key factor lending some support to the GBP/USD pair. The modest USD downtick could be solely attributed to repositioning trade ahead of the closely-watched US monthly jobs data, due for release later during the early North American session. That said, the prospects for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed, along with the prevalent risk-off environment, should limit any meaningful USD pullback.
In fact, market participants seem convinced that the US central bank will continue to hike rates at a faster pace to curb inflation and have been pricing in another supersized 75 bps increase in November. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields. Meanwhile, concerns that rapidly rising borrowing costs will lead to a deeper global economic downturn tempers investors' appetite for riskier assets. The anti-risk flow should lend some support to the safe-haven greenback.
Furthermore, concerns about the UK government's fiscal policy and looming recession risks could also contribute to capping the upside for the GBP/USD pair. UK Prime Minister Liz Truss defended the tax-cut plan on Wednesday and said that cutting taxes is the right thing to do morally and economically. The fiscal package is expected to derail the Bank of England's efforts to contain high inflation and force it to turn more hawkish, which, in turn, would create additional economic headwinds.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop warrants caution for aggressive traders and before positioning for any further appreciating move for the GBP/USD pair. Investors might also prefer to move to the sidelines and wait for the release of the US NFP report. The US labour market data will play a key role in Influencing Fed rate hike expectations and driving the USD demand in the near term. This, in turn, should allow traders to grab short-term opportunities around the major.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1194
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|1.1163
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1264
|Daily SMA50
|1.164
|Daily SMA100
|1.1934
|Daily SMA200
|1.2551
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1384
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1113
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1235
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0339
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0339
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1216
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.128
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1056
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0949
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0785
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1327
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1491
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1598
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
