GBP/USD remains depressed near two-week low, around 1.3535 area post-UK PMIs

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD continued losing ground for the third successive day on Monday.
  • UK political crisis, dismal UK PMIs continued weighing on the British pound.
  • Modest USD strength further contributed to the downtick to a two-week low.

The GBP/USD pair remained depressed through the early part of the European session and was last seen trading near a two-week low, around the 1.3535 region post-UK PMIs.

The pair extended its recent pullback from the vicinity of mid-1.3700s, or a two-month high and witnessed some selling for the third successive day on Monday. This also marked the sixth day of a negative move in the previous seven and was sponsored by a combination of factors.

Growing demands for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resignation over a series of lockdown parties in Downing Street continued undermining the British pound. Apart from this, the emergence of some US dollar buying further contributed to the offered tone surrounding the GBP/USD pair.

On the economic data front, the flash version of the UK PMIs fell short of market expectations and showed that expansion in both the manufacturing and the services sectors slowed notably in January. The data did little to impress bulls or lend any support to the GBP/USD pair.

That said, increasing bets for additional rate hikes by the Bank of England held back traders from placing aggressive bearish bets around sterling. On the other hand, a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields capped the USD gains and helped limit losses for the GBP/USD pair.

Investors also seemed reluctant and preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key central bank event risk – the outcome of a two-day FOMC policy meeting on Wednesday. This makes it prudent to wait for a strong follow-through selling before positioning for any further decline.

Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the release of the flash US PMI prints, due later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3535
Today Daily Change -0.0018
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 1.3553
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3568
Daily SMA50 1.3419
Daily SMA100 1.3543
Daily SMA200 1.3733
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3602
Previous Daily Low 1.3546
Previous Weekly High 1.369
Previous Weekly Low 1.3546
Previous Monthly High 1.355
Previous Monthly Low 1.3161
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3567
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3581
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3532
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3511
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3476
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3588
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3623
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3645

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

