GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.3900 mark, hangs near 1-1/2-week lows

- A broad-based USD strength continued exerting some pressure around GBP/USD on Tuesday.
- A sustained break below the 1.3900 mark might have shifted the bias in favour of bearish traders.
The USD buying interest picked up pace during the early European session and dragged the GBP/USD pair to one-and-half-week lows, around the 1.3865 region in the last hour.
The pair extended the previous day's rejection slide from the key 1.4000 psychological mark and witnessed some follow-through selling through the first half of the trading action on Tuesday. The downfall was exclusively sponsored by a broad-based US dollar strength amid increasing bets for a relatively faster US economic recovery from the pandemic.
The impressive pace of COVID-19 vaccinations and the progress on a massive US fiscal spending plan has been fueling the reflation trade. The narrative of strong sequential recovery was reinforced by the US ISM Manufacturing PMI, which jumped to a three-year high level of 60.8 in February and was seen as a key factor that continued underpinning the greenback.
Apart from this, a softer risk tone further benefitted the USD's relative safe-haven status and further contributed to the GBP/USD pair's ongoing slide to the lowest level since February 18. The risk-off mood was reinforced by a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, though did little to dent the bullish sentiment surrounding the buck.
Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair's inability to attract any meaningful buying interest suggests that most of the positive news is fully priced in the market. Adding to this, sustained weakness below the 1.3900 mark might have already shifted the bias in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for an extension of the corrective decline.
Hence, some follow-through weakness, towards the next relevant support near the 1.3815 region, now looks a distinct possibility. There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Tuesday, either from the UK or the US, leaving the GBP/USD pair at the mercy of the USD price dynamics and the broader market risk sentiment.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3879
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0043
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|1.3922
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.388
|Daily SMA50
|1.3719
|Daily SMA100
|1.3465
|Daily SMA200
|1.3138
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3999
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3904
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4243
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.389
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3941
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3963
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3884
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3846
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3789
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3979
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4037
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4075
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
