GBP/USD remains confined in a range below 1.1600 mark, seems vulnerable

- GBP/USD consolidated the recent steep decline to over three-decade lows.
- Sustained USD buying might continue to keep a lid on any attempted bounce.
The GBP/USD pair lacked any firm intraday direction and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session on Thursday.
The pair now seems to have entered a bearish consolidation phase and digested the previous day's brutal selloff of nearly 700 pips to the lowest level since 1985, triggered by nervousness over the coronavirus pandemic.
The disappointing over the UK Prime Minister Borish Johnson's late move to discourage mass gathering and controversial measures on combating the coronavirus outbreak continued exerting some pressure on the British pound.
Even the UK government's massive £330 billion stimulus package announced on Tuesday did little to provide any respite for the bulls, while heightened demand for the US dollar exerted some additional pressure on the pair.
The fact that investors have been selling almost everything amid worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, the global rush to hoard cash provided a strong boost to the USD's status as the global reserve currency.
Despite the negative factors, extremely oversold conditions on short/medium-term charts held investors from placing fresh bearish bets and seemed to be the only factor that assisted the pair to hold above the key 1.1500 psychological mark.
Meanwhile, the pair inability to register any meaningful recovery suggests that the near-term selling bias might still be far from being over. Hence, any attempted bounce might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1546
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0065
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.56
|Today daily open
|1.1611
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2723
|Daily SMA50
|1.2904
|Daily SMA100
|1.2958
|Daily SMA200
|1.2697
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.213
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1451
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3201
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2264
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3204
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2726
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.171
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.187
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1331
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1052
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0652
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2011
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.241
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.269
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
