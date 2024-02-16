GBP/USD remains capped below the 1.2600 mark following UK Retail Sales data

- GBP/USD remains on the defensive around 1.2590 in Friday’s early European session.
- The UK Retail Sales came in stronger than expected, rising 3.4% MoM in January from a 3.3% decline in December.
- The weaker US Retail Sales in January prompted the possibility that the Fed might cut the interest rates sooner.
- Traders will monitor the US January Producer Price Index (PPI), due on Friday.
The GBP/USD pair remains capped below the 1.2600 psychological mark during the early European session on Friday. The upbeat UK Retail Sales data failed to boost the Pound Sterling (GBP) as investors are still concerned about the UK growth numbers for Q4, which indicated that the UK economy entered a technical recession. GBP/USD currently trades near 1.2590, losing 0.04% on the day.
The latest data released from the UK National Statistics showed that the nation’s Retail Sales rose 3.4% MoM in January from the previous reading of a 3.3% decline, stronger than the estimation of 1.5%. On an annual basis, Retail Sales increased by 0.7% YoY in January from a 2.4% fall in the previous reading.
The UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures for the fourth quarter, due on Thursday, indicated that the UK economy slumped into a technical recession in the second half of 2023 ahead of a general election expected this year. The GDP growth numbers report could put pressure on the BoE to cut rates as soon as May. However, the UK central bank policymakers want more evidence that inflation will return to the target rather than drift upwards again before they are confident about cutting rates.
Across the pond, the softer US January Retail Sales sparked the possibility that the Federal Reserve (Fed) might cut interest rates sooner, which dragged the Greenback lower in the last session. US Retail Sales fell 0.8% MoM in January from a 0.4% rise in December, worse than the estimation of a 0.1% decline. Retail Sales Control Group came in at -0.4% MoM versus 0.6% prior, according to the US Census Bureau on Thursday.
Investors will keep an eye on the US Producer Price Index (PPI) for January, due on Friday. If the report shows a weaker-than-expected outcome, this might exert some selling pressure on the US Dollar (USD). Additionally, the US Housing Starts, Building Permits, and UoM Consumer Inflation Expectations will be released later in the day. These events could give a clear direction to the GBP/USD pair.
(This story was corrected on February 16 at 07:45 GMT to say that the GBP/USD pair remains capped bellow 1.2600 not 1.2500.)
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2584
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1.2597
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2654
|Daily SMA50
|1.2676
|Daily SMA100
|1.2504
|Daily SMA200
|1.2565
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2601
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2541
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2643
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2518
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2786
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2597
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2578
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2564
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2558
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.252
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2499
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2618
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2639
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2677
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps the bearish tone intact near 1.0750, US data eyed
EUR/USD is trading on a softer note near 1.0750 in European trading on Friday. The renewed US Dollar demand and dovish comments from the ECB policymakers weigh on the pair. The focus now shifts to ECB-speak and US data.
GBP/USD holds steady near 1.2600 after UK data
GBP/USD continues to fluctuate at around 1.2600 in the early European session on Friday. The data from the UK showed that Retail Sales rose 3.4% on a monthly basis but failed to provide a boost to Pound Sterling. Focus shifts to US January PPI figures.
Gold price struggles to lure buyers amid rising US bond yields, ahead of US macro data
Gold price (XAU/USD) attracts some buyers during the early part of the European session on Friday and looks to build on its recovery from a two-month low, around the $1,984 region touched this week.
XRP price rallies towards $0.60 target, rally to $1 likely on these three conditions
XRPLedger’s native token XRP price climbed to $0.5791 on Friday, inching closer to the $0.60 target. XRP price could eye a return to the $1 level with bullish on-chain metrics and likely positive developments in the SEC lawsuit.
All eyes on PPI
Market attention is now focused on the upcoming release of the PPI in the US on Friday, which could very well play a significant role in shaping market sentiment. The PPI's implications for the Fed's preferred inflation gauge make it a closely watched indicator.