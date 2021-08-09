GBP/USD refreshes weekly lows below 1.3850 on USD strength

- GBP/USD follows the footprints of the previous week and edges lower in the early Asian trading session.
- US Dollar Index trades near 93.00 on upbeat economic data and Fed official’s hawkish views.
- The sterling struggles on the BOE hawkish shift, Brexit tension.
GBP/USD edges lower on Monday’s Asian trading session. The pair opened higher albeit retreated quickly to touch the intraday low of 1.3858.
At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3862, down 0.06 % for the day.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback performance against its six major rivals, trades above 92.80 with 0.11% gains. The upbeat Nonfarm Payroll (NFP) data came higher at 943k in July, the highest in the past 11-month period, above the market expectations of 870k
Meanwhile, US Senate moved closer to formalise a $1 trillion infrastructure on Sunday, adding to the optimism surrounding the US dollar.
In addition to that, investors rushed to safe-haven assets in view of the rapid spread of the delta variant and its impact on the global economic recovery.
On the other hand, the sterling gave up all the previous gains after the Bank of England (BOE) kept its key rates unchanged at historic lows of 0.1% as widely anticipated in the previous week.
In the latest development, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the EU to get “extremely tough” over the Northern Ireland (NI) issue or risk the destructive breakup of the UK. The comments weighed on the British pound.
As for now, investors waiting for the release of the US JOLTS Job Opening for June to gauge the market sentiment.
GBP/USD additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3865
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.3872
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3832
|Daily SMA50
|1.392
|Daily SMA100
|1.3923
|Daily SMA200
|1.3758
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3933
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3861
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3958
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3861
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3984
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3889
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3906
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3844
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3817
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3773
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3916
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3961
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3988
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD: Bears battle four-month-old support near 1.1750
EUR/USD takes offers around 1.1755, teasing the previous month’s low flashed on Friday, amid the initial Asian session on Monday. The major currency pair dropped heavily the previous day after breaking a nine-month-long support line.
GBP/USD: Near-term weakness amid dollar’s demand
The GBP/USD pair settled at 1.3870, down amid the renewed dollar’s demand following an upbeat US employment report. UK macroeconomic data indicate that economic progress continues post-reopening. GBP/USD could extend its decline in the near-term, but buyers could reappear on dips.
Shiba Inu price kick-starts its 55% upswing, more gains on the horizon
Shiba Inu price has witnessed a massive expansion after consolidating for roughly two weeks. Although this rally was exponential, it has more room to move higher. Investors can expect a short-term consolidation or a minor pullback before SHIB tags its intended target.
US prices back to center stage in the week ahead
The main contours of the investment climate have not changed. The evolution of the virus is seeing the re-introduction of social restrictions, extending lockdowns (e.g., Sydney), and prolonging formal emergencies (Japan).