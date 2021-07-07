GBP/USD refreshes session tops, around 1.3815-20 region

- GBP/USD gained some positive traction on Wednesday and moved back above the 1.3800 mark.
- The optimism over the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the UK underpinned the British pound.
- A subdued USD demand remained support, though the risk-off mood might cap any strong gains.
- Investors now look forward to the FOMC June meeting minutes for a fresh directional impetus.
The GBP/USD pair quickly reversed an early European session dip and climbed back above the 1.3800 mark, back closer to daily tops in the last hour.
The pair attracted some dip-buying near the 1.3775 region on Wednesday and for now, seems to have stalled the previous day's sharp retracement slide from the vicinity of the 1.3900 mark. The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out plans for the final step of lifting lockdown in the UK, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the British pound. Apart from this, a subdued US dollar price action provided a modest lift to the GBP/USD pair.
The USD struggled to capitalize on the overnight strong gains and remained on the defensive through the first half of the trading action. Expectations that the Fed will wait for a longer period before tapering its asset purchases or raising interest rates held the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. Apart from this, the ongoing downfall in the US Treasury bond yields was seen as another factor that weighed on the greenback and exerted some support to the GBP/USD pair.
That said, the prevalent risk-off mood – amid concerns about the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus – extended some support to the safe-haven greenback. This might keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the GBP/USD pair. Investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the release of the FOMC June meeting minutes. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move.
Given that the Fed brought forward its timetable for the first post-pandemic interest rate hike at the end of June policy meeting, investors will look for fresh clues about the central bank's policy outlook. This will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics in the near term and assist investors to determine the next leg of a directional move for the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3811
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.38
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3937
|Daily SMA50
|1.4025
|Daily SMA100
|1.395
|Daily SMA200
|1.366
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3898
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3773
|Previous Weekly High
|1.394
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3732
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4249
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3787
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3821
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3851
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3749
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3699
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3624
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3874
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3949
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3999
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears struggle above 1.1800 ahead of FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD bears are put to test above 1.1800 heading into Wednesday’s European open. The currency pair prints a three-day downtrend as risk appetite sours and puts a safe-haven bid under the US dollar, as all eyes remain on the key Fed meeting minutes.
GBP/USD teases 1.3800 amid risk aversion, FOMC minutes eyed
GBP/USD remains depressed around 1.3800 amid risk-aversion. The US dollar stands resilient to disappointing ISM data, ahead of FOMC minutes. Sterling looks for some support on the reopening optimism.
XAU/USD eyes key $1815 resistance ahead of Fed minutes
Gold looks to retest Tuesday’s high at $1815 amid falling Treasury yields. June FOMC meeting’s minutes eyed for more clues on the policy outlook.
Ethereum contemplates retest of $3,000
Ethereum price is currently traversing a rising wedge pattern, which forecasts a minor pullback. A retracement to $2,106 is likely before ETH rallies 40% to tag $3,000.
FOMC Minutes June Preview: A view of the Jackson Hole agenda
The minutes of April FOMC meeting were the opening move in the Fed’s long gambit to introduce higher interest rates without creating an economically destabilizing plunge in bond prices and a concomitant surge in yields.