GBP/USD refreshes daily low, 1.3200 back in sight amid resurgent USD demand

- GBP/USD witnessed an intraday turnaround from the vicinity of the 1.3300 mark on Tuesday.
- Hawkish Fed expectations continued underpinning the USD and exerted pressure on the pair.
- Some follow-through selling below the 1.3200 mark will set the stage for additional losses.
The USD caught some bids during the early North American session and dragged the GBP/USD pair to a fresh daily low, around the 1.3220-15 region in the last hour.
The pair struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday gains, instead met with a fresh supply near the 1.3290 area on Tuesday amid a modest pickup in the US dollar demand. Growing market acceptance that the Fed would hike interest rates sooner rather than later to contain stubbornly high inflation continued acting as a tailwind for the USD.
Apart from this, a further recovery in the US Treasury bond yields underpinned the buck and exerted downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. Bulls failed to gain any respite from the prevalent risk-on mood – which tends to undermine the safe-haven greenback – and largely shrugged off the prospects for an imminent rate hike by the Bank of England.
With the latest leg down, the GBP/USD pair has now eroded a major part of the overnight recovery gains and moved well within the striking distance of the 1.3200 mark. A convincing break below the latter will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for additional losses amid persistent Brexit-related uncertainties.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the USD price dynamics will continue to play a key role in influencing the GBP/USD pair and produce some short-term trading opportunities. Traders will further take cues from the US bond yields, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga and the broader market risk sentiment.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3228
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|1.3256
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3373
|Daily SMA50
|1.3539
|Daily SMA100
|1.3664
|Daily SMA200
|1.3798
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3287
|Previous Daily Low
|1.322
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3371
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3194
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3698
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3261
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3246
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3222
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3188
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3156
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3288
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.332
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3354
EUR/USD nears 1.1200 on tepid EU data, firmer US yields
EUR/USD trades at fresh weekly lows in the 1.1230 price zone. Treasury yields stay firmer amid the market’s optimism surrounding the new Omicron covid variant, while stocks also run. A mixed German ZEW Survey added pressure on the shared currency.
GBP/USD resumes decline, approaches the year low at 1.3194
GBP/USD trimmed early losses, accelerating its slump early US session, and trading in the 1.3220 region. Market players keeping an eye on the US 10-year Treasury note yield, and a possible break above 1.50%.
Gold subdued in $1780 area as real yields flatline ahead of key US inflation data
Spot gold continues to trade subdued in the $1780 area as real yields remain flat on the week. Markets are in wait-and-see mode ahead of Friday’s US Consumer Price Inflation report.
Why a SafeMoon price break above $0.00000208 is vital to trigger a major recovery
SafeMoon price is showing signs of recovery as it continues to record higher lows. The governing technical pattern projects a bullish target of a 55% ascent.
