GBP/USD refreshes daily high near 1.3940 on softer USD

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • GBP/USD extends the previous session’s upside momentum.
  • US Dollar Index slips below 92.00 to trade lower amid mixed economic data and Fed officials views.
  • The sterling gains ahead of the BOE meeting due on Thursday.

GBP/USD edges higher on Wednesday’s Asian trading session. The pair bounced quickly from the low of 1.3883 in the overnight session. 

At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3934, up 0.14% for the day.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback performance against its six major rivals, trades below 92.00 and losses traction in the Asia-pacific timings. Investors rushed to safe-haven assets in view of the rapid spread of the delta variant and its impact on the global economic recovery.

The US Factory Orders jumped 1.5% in July, beating the market forecast by 1%.

Meanwhile, the US Senate committed to formalizing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, despite some Republicans began complaining about the details of the plan.
 
On the other hand, the sterling gained from an encouraging end to coronavirus infections in highly-vaccinated Britain. 

Meantime, the Brexit red tape held up the supply chain, which could adversely affect the UK manufacturing of goods from cars to fridges. A limiting factor for the pound’s upside momentum.

Investors anticipate Thursday’s Bank of England (BOE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to assess the forward guidance on inflation and interests rates.

As for now, investors await the US ADP Employment Change to take fresh trading impetus.

GBP/USD additional levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3931
Today Daily Change 0.0016
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 1.3915
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3822
Daily SMA50 1.3937
Daily SMA100 1.3924
Daily SMA200 1.3744
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3939
Previous Daily Low 1.3882
Previous Weekly High 1.3984
Previous Weekly Low 1.3737
Previous Monthly High 1.3984
Previous Monthly Low 1.3572
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3917
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3903
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3885
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3855
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3828
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3942
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3969
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3999

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Latest Forex News

