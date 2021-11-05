- GBP/USD recovers from earlier losses advance 0.05% during the day.
- Global bond yields, drop led by US Treasuries.
- GBP/USD trader’s focus is on US inflation figures to be revealed on November 9.
GBP/USD stages a comeback during the New York session, after dipping as low as 1.3411, is trading at 1.3503, up some 0.05% at the time of writing. Positive US Nonfarm Payrolls report initially struck the British pound, which collapsed 70 pips towards the daily low. However, as investors dissect US jobs news, global bond yields plunge, led by US Treasury yields, with the 10-year benchmark note down almost seven basis points, sitting at 1.462%, undermining the US dollar prospects.
On Wednesday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Nonfarm Payrolls for October increased by 531K higher than the 425K foreseen by analysts. Additionally, the Unemployment Rate shows the labor market’s resilience, as it dropped from 4.7% to 4.6%.
The GBP/USD, which was licking its wounds after the Bank of England held its interest rate unchanged (not a move expected at least by 50% of the analysts), continued its slide during the last two days. Nevertheless, it seems investors are reassessing current conditions, as money markets are witnessing a global bond sell-off, which acted as a headwind on the greenback, as portrayed by the US Dollar Index falling 0.09%, sitting at 94.24.
UK and US important macroeconomic events for the next week
The UK economic docket will feature on November 6, Retail Sales. Then on November 11, the Gross Domestic Product for the third quarter, followed by the Manufacturing and Industrial Production readings for September.
Across the pond, on November 8, the Producer Price Index for October, followed by November 9 Inflation figures for the same period. Then by November 12, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for November.
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
In the daily chart, the GBP/USD pair bounced off 1.3411, and at press time is trading above Thursday’s close at 1.3497. Furthermore, if it achieves a daily close of at least around 1.3500, it would form a hammer after a strong downtrend, meaning that solid buying pressure around the lows of the day propelled the British pound higher. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37, flattish, which would refrain GBP/USD traders of opening fresh bids, on the possibility of higher prices.
GBP/USD TECHNICAL SUPPORT/RESISTANCE LEVELS
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3504
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3498
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3699
|Daily SMA50
|1.3706
|Daily SMA100
|1.3764
|Daily SMA200
|1.385
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3698
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3471
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3829
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3668
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3834
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3558
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3611
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3414
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3329
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3187
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.364
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3782
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3867
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
