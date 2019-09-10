Axel Rudolph, analyst at Commerzbank, suggests that GBP/USD’s recent advance from its current September low at 1.1958 has the May and June lows at 1.2506/59 in its sights.
Key Quotes
“Between these levels and the mid-July high at 1.2580 the cross may short-term struggle. Further up lies strong resistance between the seven month resistance line, 200 day ma and the June high at 1.2720/84.”
“Once a weekly Friday chart close above the 1.2310 August high has been made, we will change our weekly outlook to a bullish one. Minor support below yesterday’s low at 1.2233 is seen between the early and mid-August lows at 1.2080/15 and major support at the 1.1958 current September low.”
“A slip through the 1.1958 recent low would put the 1.1491 October 2016 low (according to CQG) on the cards.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.1050 as USD buying stalls
EUR/USD is grinding higher above 1.1050, as the technical set up favors the bulls. Also, a pause in the US dollar buying across the board amid retreating Treasury yields offers support to the pair.
GBP/USD fades an uptick to 1.2380 ahead of UK jobs
GBP/USD failed another run to the six-week tops near 1.2385 and reverted to the familiar range around 1.2350, as the focus remains on the UK jobs data amid a likely Brexit calm, with UK Parliament adjourned until Oct 14th.
USD/JPY eases from over 1-month tops, still comfortable above 107.00 mark
Trade optimism continues to weigh on the JPY’s safe-haven status and remained supportive. A subdued USD price action fails to provide any bullish impetus, rather capped further gains.
Gold: Bearish bias strengthens with drop to one-month lows
Gold fell to a one-month low of $1,486 soon before press time. The slide to one-month low has strengthened the bearish bias put forward by the daily chart double top breakdown confirmed on Thursday and the weekly chart bearish engulfing pattern.
Forex Today: China factory deflation offsets trade optimism, UK jobs in focus
Market mood stays cautiously optimistic amid deepening Chinese factory deflation that offset positive US-China trade development. Asian equities turned south on poor China PPI.